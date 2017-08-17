Legends of Tomorrow: Jessica Jones' Susie Abromeit Cast as Ray's Mom

Ray Palmer’s mom has got it going on.

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow has tapped Susie Abromeit, whose TV credits include Marvel’s Jessica Jones (as Hogarth’s girlfriend Pam), Chicago Med and Devious Maids, to guest-star during Season 3 as Ray’s mother, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Abromeit first teased her visit to the superhero team-up series via Instagram, using the behind-the-scenes, in-makeup photo above.

As shared during Comic-Con last month, Episode 4 of the coming season will head to the 1980s to investigate Ray’s childhood, where Abromeit will appear. (It was also reported over the summer that there is a very good chance viewers will also meet Ray’s brother Sydney this season, to also be played by Legends‘ Brandon Routh.)

Legends returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c, once again leading out of The Flash.

VIDEO: Legends of Tomorrow Cast, EP Tease

Funny Premiere, ‘Stranger Things Episode’