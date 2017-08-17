Exclusive
Legends of Tomorrow Ray's Mom
Courtesy of Instagram.com/SusieAbromeit

Legends of Tomorrow: Jessica Jones' Susie Abromeit Cast as Ray's Mom

By /

Ray Palmer’s mom has got it going on.

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow has tapped Susie Abromeit, whose TV credits include Marvel’s Jessica Jones (as Hogarth’s girlfriend Pam), Chicago Med and Devious Maids, to guest-star during Season 3 as Ray’s mother, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

Abromeit first teased her visit to the superhero team-up series via Instagram, using the behind-the-scenes, in-makeup photo above.

As shared during Comic-Con last month, Episode 4 of the coming season will head to the 1980s to investigate Ray’s childhood, where Abromeit will appear. (It was also reported over the summer that there is a very good chance viewers will also meet Ray’s brother Sydney this season, to also be played by Legends‘ Brandon Routh.)

Legends returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c, once again leading out of The Flash.

VIDEO: Legends of Tomorrow Cast, EP Tease
Funny Premiere, ‘Stranger Things Episode’

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. T.W.S.S. says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:26 PM

    I hope Ray’s mom dresses like Pam and the play it for laughs.

    Reply
ad
 