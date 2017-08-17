Justin Theroux Joins Maniac Netflix Comedy With Emma Stone, Jonah Hill

In a Departure from his recent dramatic work, The Leftovers star Justin Theroux has signed on to Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy Maniac, TVLine has learned.

The series, an adaptation of a Norwegian comedy, stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone as patients in a mental institution where Hill’s character has constructed a fabulous fantasy world for himself. Theroux will guest-star on the comedy; details on his character are being kept under wraps right now.

The 10-episode project from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content got a straight-to-series order in May and started production in August. Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) will direct all 10 episodes and will executive-produce, along with Stone and Hill.

Theroux wrapped his three-season run as The Leftovers‘ Kevin Garvey in June. His other TV gigs include Parks and Recreation, Six Feet Under, The District and Alias.

Though Maniac will be Theroux’s first time in front of the TV cameras since the Leftovers finale, it’s not his only upcoming small screen project: He and Jimmy Kimmel are teaming up to produce an ABC special in which today’s stars will give live performances of classic sitcom scripts of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.