Justin Theroux Maniac Cast Season 1 Emma Stone Jonah Hill NEtflix
Shutterstock

Justin Theroux Joins Maniac Netflix Comedy With Emma Stone, Jonah Hill

By /

In a Departure from his recent dramatic work, The Leftovers star Justin Theroux has signed on to Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy Maniac, TVLine has learned.

The series, an adaptation of a Norwegian comedy, stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone as patients in a mental institution where Hill’s character has constructed a fabulous fantasy world for himself. Theroux will guest-star on the comedy; details on his character are being kept under wraps right now.

RELATEDABC Titan Shonda Rhimes’ Defection to Netflix: Your Burning Qs Answered

The 10-episode project from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content got a straight-to-series order in May and started production in August. Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) will direct all 10 episodes and will executive-produce, along with Stone and Hill.

Theroux wrapped his three-season run as The Leftovers‘ Kevin Garvey in June. His other TV gigs include Parks and RecreationSix Feet Under, The District and Alias.

RELATEDMichael Douglas to Star in Netflix Comedy Series From Chuck Lorre

Though Maniac will be Theroux’s first time in front of the TV cameras since the Leftovers finale, it’s not his only upcoming small screen project: He and Jimmy Kimmel are teaming up to produce an ABC special in which today’s stars will give live performances of classic sitcom scripts of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Erin B says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:13 PM

    I really don’t care for Jonah Hill but will tune in for the others involved in the project. Sounds interesting to me.

    Reply
  2. Nick Remender (@NickRemender) says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:20 PM

    You’ve missed an important connection that probably led Theroux to join the show. It is being written and executive produced by Patrick Somerville, who was also a producer and a writer of some key episodes over at the Leftovers.

    Reply
  3. N says:
    August 17, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    Love Justin

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 