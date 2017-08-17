Amazon's Galaxy Quest Revival Finds New Life With Writer Paul Scheer

Amazon is saying “Never give up, never surrender” to its plans to revive Galaxy Quest.

After a year-plus delay, the TV continuation of the 1999 sci-fi comedy is back on track, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with writer/comedian Paul Scheer (The League) now on board to pen the script. (The film’s original writer Robert Gordon had been working on the script previously.)

The original film starred Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver as cast members of a Star Trek-like TV show who are drawn into an actual intergalactic conflict with invading aliens. Amazon’s new take had planned to reunite the original cast, but co-star Alan Rickman’s death in January of 2016 put the project on hold.

“Galaxy Quest is really close to being resurrected in a very creative way,” Allen told THR last year. “It’s closer than I can tell you, but I can’t say more than that. The real kicker is that Alan now has to be left out. It’s been a big shock on many levels.”