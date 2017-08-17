Galaxy Quest Revival Amazon
Shutterstock

Amazon's Galaxy Quest Revival Finds New Life With Writer Paul Scheer

By /

Amazon is saying “Never give up, never surrender” to its plans to revive Galaxy Quest.

After a year-plus delay, the TV continuation of the 1999 sci-fi comedy is back on track, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with writer/comedian Paul Scheer (The League) now on board to pen the script. (The film’s original writer Robert Gordon had been working on the script previously.)

RELATEDThe Jetsons Live-Action Sitcom From Robert Zemeckis Lands at ABC

The original film starred Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver as cast members of a Star Trek-like TV show who are drawn into an actual intergalactic conflict with invading aliens. Amazon’s new take had planned to reunite the original cast, but co-star Alan Rickman’s death in January of 2016 put the project on hold.

Galaxy Quest is really close to being resurrected in a very creative way,” Allen told THR last year. “It’s closer than I can tell you, but I can’t say more than that. The real kicker is that Alan now has to be left out. It’s been a big shock on many levels.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Daya says:
    August 17, 2017 at 1:20 PM

    I love GQ and I think I would’ve been fine with them choosing to cancel it completely.

    That being said, I’m willing to give it a try since they’re going to go on. It might not be the same without Alan, but curiosity gets the best of me. (Plus, I hope he would’ve wanted us to watch even without him!)

    Reply
ad
 