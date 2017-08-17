Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

A Prime Minister looks poised for a landslide victory on Emmy night… but can a dark-horse candidate edge him out for the trophy?

Four of this year’s seven nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series come from freshman series, led by frontrunner John Lithgow, who adopted a British accent to play iconic Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Netflix’s The Crown. (Lithgow, by the way, has a whopping five Emmys on his mantel already, three from 3rd Rock From the Sun.) Other first-timers in the mix: Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright (a winner in 2004 for Angels in America); Ron Cephas Jones, as This Is Us‘ terminally ill William; and David Harbour, as Stranger Things‘ gruff Sheriff Hopper.

There’s also a trio of veteran nominees vying for Emmy gold: Better Call Saul‘s Jonathan Banks and House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly both scored their third straight nomination in this category, and Mandy Patinkin is back with his third nod as CIA mentor Saul Berenson on Homeland. None of them has won yet in this category… which would make an upset win this year extra sweet.

That said, Lithgow would be wise to have his acceptance speech ready to go when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 17. But who should take home the Emmy in this category? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

