Emmys
Emmys 2017 Supporting Actor Drama Series Nominees
Courtesy of Netflix (3), Showtime, NBC, HBO, AMC

Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

By /

A Prime Minister looks poised for a landslide victory on Emmy night… but can a dark-horse candidate edge him out for the trophy?

Four of this year’s seven nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series come from freshman series, led by frontrunner John Lithgow, who adopted a British accent to play iconic Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Netflix’s The Crown. (Lithgow, by the way, has a whopping five Emmys on his mantel already, three from 3rd Rock From the Sun.) Other first-timers in the mix: Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright (a winner in 2004 for Angels in America); Ron Cephas Jones, as This Is Us‘ terminally ill William; and David Harbour, as Stranger Things‘ gruff Sheriff Hopper.

RELATEDEmmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

There’s also a trio of veteran nominees vying for Emmy gold: Better Call Saul‘s Jonathan Banks and House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly both scored their third straight nomination in this category, and Mandy Patinkin is back with his third nod as CIA mentor Saul Berenson on Homeland. None of them has won yet in this category… which would make an upset win this year extra sweet.

That said, Lithgow would be wise to have his acceptance speech ready to go when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 17. But who should take home the Emmy in this category? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Eric says:
    August 17, 2017 at 6:26 AM

    Sadly, Michael McKean should be winning this.

    Reply
  2. Sammy Moynihan says:
    August 17, 2017 at 6:57 AM

    *Obligatory Leftovers post*

    Reply
  3. Ron says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:32 AM

    Safe bet that John Lithgow wins. But if there is going to be an upset, I’m willing to bet that upset comes in the form of Ron Cephas Jones.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 