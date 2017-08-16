Inaugural Tribeca TV Festival to Debut Gotham and Designated Survivor Premieres, Feature Will & Grace Q&A

Tribeca Enterprises announced on Wednesday that to supplement its acclaimed annual film festival, this fall it would launch the Tribeca TV festival, to run Sept. 22 through 24 and feature numerous premieres and panel discussions.

‎”Ten years ago we wouldn’t have needed a TV festival. Now, with the change in the TV landscape, both the quality and quantity of shows, it makes sense,” Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro said in a statement. “As the Tribeca Film Festival has done, the Tribeca TV Festival will act as a curator in bringing people together for this emerging experience.”

The lineup’s highlights follow. Tickets for Citi Private Pass members go on sale Aug. 22 (at 11 am ET) and for the general public on Aug. 25, at tribecafilm.com/tvfestival.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

8:15 pm | At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

After the world premiere of their new series, Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello will discuss the creation of this truly one-of-a-kind project, how they’ve partnered together through the years and how Sedaris maintains her unique vision across mediums of film, TV, print, publishing, and live performance.

6 pm | Better Things (FX)

In the wake of her Best Actress Emmy nomination, Pamela Adlon will be joined by series co-creator Louis C.K. for an only-at-Tribeca conversation about her funny, bawdy, bittersweet brainchild, including the world premiere of Better Things’ upcoming episode.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

4 pm | Gotham (Fox)

Executive producer Danny Cannon will be joined by cast members Ben McKenzie, Robin Lord Taylor, Camren Bicondova, David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee and Jessica Lucas, as well as premiere the Season 4 opener, “The Fear Reaper.”

7 pm | Will & Grace (NBC) – Exclusive Special Conversation

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will be joined by co-creators/executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan for an intimate, and sure-to-be hilarious conversation about what to expect from the upcoming Must-See TV revival.

7:45 | Liar (Sundance TV)

Following an international premiere screening, the series creators will be joined by star Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) for a conversation about their six-episode series, in which after a seemingly innocent date between a devoted teacher (Froggatt) and a renowned surgeon (Ioan Gruffudd), a series of volatile accusations threaten to capsize their lives.

SUNDAY, SEPT, 24

3 pm | Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)

Emmy-winning star and EP Kyra Sedgwick will be joined after a screening of the series’ first two episodes by the rest of her all-female creative team, series creator Tassie Cameron and fellow EPs Marcy Ross and Jill Littman.

5 pm | Red Oaks (Amazon)

Following a screening of the Season 3 premiere, stars Paul Reiser, Craig Roberts and Alexandra Turshen will be joined by creators Joe Gangemi and Gregory Jacobs to reflect on their show’s deft balance of comedy, drama, and nostalgia and preview the new season.

6 pm | Designated Survivor (ABC)

After a Season 2 premiere screening, members of the cast will have a conversation about the new season of ABC’s political thriller.

7:15 pm | Queen Sugar (OWN)

Following a screening of the midseason premiere, cast members Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe discuss their acclaimed performances and rich characters, working with an all-female directing team, and maybe offer a few clues as to how Season 2 will end.