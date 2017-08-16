Suits Spinoff Starring Gina Torres: New Details on Plot, Setting and Airdate

Jessica Pearson’s future has become a whole lot clearer, as new details emerge regarding the Gina Torres-fronted Suits spinoff.

The USA Network drama’s Season 7 finale will double as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff, the basic cabler announced on Wednesday — and unlike Suits, it will not be a legal drama. Instead, the potential series will focus on Jessica’s new life in the world of Chicago politics. The official logline for the episode reads as follows:

The pivotal Season 7 finale will reunite Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) with their old friend Pearson as she adjusts to her new life in the Windy City. When she is forced to enter the dirty world of Chicago politics, Pearson must rely on her legal wits and valiant relationships from Pearson Specter Litt to navigate this unknown territory.

“The powerhouse character of Jessica Pearson, expertly brought to life by the incomparable Gina Torres, has won the hearts of television fans everywhere,” Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement. “USA Network is beyond thrilled to work with Gina, Aaron Korsh, the entire Suits producing team and our partners at UCP to explore the exciting next phase of Jessica’s story.”

The special episode, set to air in early 2018, will be directed by Suits alum Anton Cropper. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein will serve as executive producers, alongside series creator Aaron Korsh.