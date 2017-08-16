TVLine Items: Steamy Good Behavior Trailer, Victoria Return Date and More

Good Behavior is turning into sexy behavior in a new trailer for Season 2 of the TNT drama, which stars Michelle Dockery as thief/con artist Letty Raines.

“You know I kill people for a living,” Letty’s partner-in-crime Javier points out. “And I know you were an addict, a thief. Why aren’t we together?”

Judging from the passionate preview above, Javier won’t be wondering that for much longer.

Good Behavior returns Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10/9c on TNT.

* Season 2 of Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman as the young queen, will premiere Sunday, Jan. 14 on PBS.

* The Exorcist has tapped Christopher Cousins (Revolution, Breaking Bad) to recur during Season 2 as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigator and family friend of John Cho’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon will be the stateside home to The Night Of writer Peter Moffat’s six-part drama The Last Post, which follows a unit of Royal Military Police officers and their families in Aden, Yemen, during the social and political unrest of the mid-1960s. The series is slated to premiere on the streamer later this year.

* Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story) has joined the cast of Hulu’s coming-of-age drama pilot Crash and Burn, playing father to a son he sees as arrogant and unfocused, per Deadline.

* Joy Nash (The Mindy Project) will star in the upcoming AMC series Dietland, from executive producer/writer Marti Noxon (UnREAL, Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Based on Sarai Walker’s novel of the same name, the beauty industry-set drama explores society’s obsession with weight loss and physical appearance.

