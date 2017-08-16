Game of Thrones Photos Season 7 Episode 6
Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones: Jon's Men Fight the Undead in Chilling Episode 6 Photos

By /

He’s back. He’s blue. And he’s ready to put the King in the North in a deep freeze.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos
Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos Launch Gallery

We’re talking, of course, about Game of Thrones‘ Night King, who will make an appearance in this Sunday’s episode (HBO, 9/8c). New photos released Wednesday show Jon Snow and his crew on a mission to capture a white walker. From the network’s  preview (at the bottom of this post), it appears that things don’t go that well.

And while the shots from the episode don’t actually depict the Night King raining cold fury down upon the King in the North & Co., he’s definitely there in the sneak peek. On a related note, the heroic shots of the men show Jorah, Thoros of Myr, Beric Dondarrion and the rest — save Davos — prepping for the frozen onslaught, which makes us worry that perhaps one (or more) of them won’t make it out alive.

Speaking of icy… is it our imagination, or do things look even more strained than usual between Arya and Sansa in these photos? (If you want to warm up after all that brrrrrr, cozy up to the shot of Tyrion and Daenerys by the fire.)

Click on the gallery above to see what’s coming up, then hit the comments with your predictions — do you think someone will succumb to the white walkers? — about the hour. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. SnazzyO (@SnazzyO) says:
    August 16, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    Welp. Jon hauling ass as he runs away in the snow does NOT look good for our heroes. I think Sansa is legit afraid of Arya.

    I’m REALLY curious as to how that whole “Lord of Light” thing plays out. A sword on fire certainly seems handy with undead ice-monsters. Not dragon-glass handy, but handy. I hope Jon made a sword of dragon-glass while he was at Dragonstone, but there didn’t seem to be much production.

    Reply
ad
 