Game of Thrones: Jon's Men Fight the Undead in Chilling Episode 6 Photos

He’s back. He’s blue. And he’s ready to put the King in the North in a deep freeze.

We’re talking, of course, about Game of Thrones‘ Night King, who will make an appearance in this Sunday’s episode (HBO, 9/8c). New photos released Wednesday show Jon Snow and his crew on a mission to capture a white walker. From the network’s preview (at the bottom of this post), it appears that things don’t go that well.

And while the shots from the episode don’t actually depict the Night King raining cold fury down upon the King in the North & Co., he’s definitely there in the sneak peek. On a related note, the heroic shots of the men show Jorah, Thoros of Myr, Beric Dondarrion and the rest — save Davos — prepping for the frozen onslaught, which makes us worry that perhaps one (or more) of them won’t make it out alive.

Speaking of icy… is it our imagination, or do things look even more strained than usual between Arya and Sansa in these photos? (If you want to warm up after all that brrrrrr, cozy up to the shot of Tyrion and Daenerys by the fire.)

Click on the gallery above to see what’s coming up, then hit the comments with your predictions — do you think someone will succumb to the white walkers? — about the hour.