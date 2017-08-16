Game of Thrones Episode 6 Leaked Early... by HBO Itself (Oops!)

Game of Thrones has sprung another leak, with the penultimate Season 7 episode surfacing online five days ahead of its Aug. 20 broadcast.

On Tuesday night, HBO Spain accidentally made Episode 6 available on-demand. Titled “Death Is the Enemy,” the episode was available to Spanish subscribers for one full hour — which was long enough for the episode to be ripped and shared online. (The Independent among others have confirmed the rips as legit and HD.)

The ep was then said to surface on Reddit, with links to watch via YouTube, Instagram and Twitch, all of which have since been removed. The file has also been spread among numerous torrent sites.

This of course is not the first episode from Game of Thrones‘ current season to leak out days before its intended airdate. Episode 4, “The Spoils of War,” was stolen and leaked online just two days ahead of its Aug. 6 premiere. The leak, traced back to Indian distributor Star India, has since resulted in the arrest of four individuals who worked at a data-management vendor in connection with the 21st Century Fox subsidiary.

That previous leak did not appear to affect Thrones‘ viewership numbers: Episode 4 nabbed an audience of 10.2 million, which briefly stood as the series’ most watched episode. That mark has since been bested by Episode 5, “Eastwatch,” which attracted 10.72 million viewers.

HBO has not yet commented on the most recent leak. Watch a preview of the episode below.