Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Will a queen reign supreme at the 2017 Emmys? Or will a handmaid take home the big prize? (Blessed be the fruit, indeed.)

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category has six worthy contenders in it this year, but two of them are garnering the lion’s share of the buzz: Claire Foy, for her Golden Globe-winning turn as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s sumptuous period drama The Crown; and Elisabeth Moss, for her searing portrayal of defiant handmaid Offred in Hulu’s alt-history thriller The Handmaid’s Tale. (Moss has a long history with the Emmys: She was nominated six times for playing Mad Men‘s Peggy Olson, but never won.)

The other four nominees earned their spots as well, though, led by How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, who won in 2015. (Last year’s winner, Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany, is ineligible this year due to scheduling.) Davis is joined by first-time Lead Actress nominee Evan Rachel Wood (as Westworld‘s android Dolores), The Americans‘ Keri Russell (with her second nomination) and House of Cards‘ Robin Wright (with her fifth straight nod).

This category may come down to monarch vs. servant… but who should grasp Emmy gold on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

