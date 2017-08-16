Trump 'Needs to Go,' Late-Night Hosts Agree in Wake of That Press Conference

“I haven’t screamed at my TV this much since McDreamy died,” Jimmy Kimmel said in response to President Donald Trump’s latest press conference on Tuesday, during which the Commander in Chief made “an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists.”

“[Trump] opened his mouth and all manner of stupid came out,” the ABC host concluded after watching POTUS go off-script and revert back to his “violence on many sides” argument in wake of a domestic terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Va. “And I’m not joking when I say I’d feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister were running this country at this point.”

Suggesting that the president is now “completely unhinged” in his defense of the alt-right, Kimmel argued that “we might need an alt-president right now.” He then used his monologue to try and appeal to Trump’s base: “First of all, I want to say I get it. I really do. You were unhappy with the way things [were] going. You wanted someone to come in and shake things up. You didn’t want business as usual.” But now, he argued, it’s time to admit that Trump is “total disaster,” and his supporters can do one of two things: “You can dig in like Chris Christie at a hometown buffet, or you can treat the situation like you would if you put Star Wars wallpaper up in the kitchen. ‘Alright, I got caught up. I was excited. I made a mistake and now it needs to go.’ Well now he does need to go.”

That sentiment was also expressed by Kimmel’s talk-show brethren, including Seth Meyers. The Late Night host compared Trump to “a bad waitress at a crappy dinner who’s trying to get fired so she can go to a concert.” He then addressed Congress, saying it’s time to “cut bait on the president. It’s time to let this crazy bitch go to the concert.”

Stephen Colbert also expressed uncertainty about the future of Trump’s presidency. The Late Show host went so far as to suggest that POTUS could be out of a job “by Friday.”

