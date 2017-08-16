Trump 'Needs to Go,' Late-Night Hosts Agree in Wake of That Press Conference

“I haven’t screamed at my TV this much since McDreamy died,” Jimmy Kimmel said in response to President Donald Trump’s latest press conference on Tuesday, during which the Commander in Chief made “an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists.”
“[Trump] opened his mouth and all manner of stupid came out,” the ABC host concluded after watching POTUS go off-script and revert back to his “violence on many sides” argument in wake of a domestic terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Va. “And I’m not joking when I say I’d feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister were running this country at this point.”
Suggesting that the president is now “completely unhinged” in his defense of the alt-right, Kimmel argued that “we might need an alt-president right now.” He then used his monologue to try and appeal to Trump’s base: “First of all, I want to say I get it. I really do. You were unhappy with the way things [were] going. You wanted someone to come in and shake things up. You didn’t want business as usual.” But now, he argued, it’s time to admit that Trump is “total disaster,” and his supporters can do one of two things: “You can dig in like Chris Christie at a hometown buffet, or you can treat the situation like you would if you put Star Wars wallpaper up in the kitchen. ‘Alright, I got caught up. I was excited. I made a mistake and now it needs to go.’ Well now he does need to go.”
That sentiment was also expressed by Kimmel’s talk-show brethren, including Seth Meyers. The Late Night host compared Trump to “a bad waitress at a crappy dinner who’s trying to get fired so she can go to a concert.” He then addressed Congress, saying it’s time to “cut bait on the president. It’s time to let this crazy bitch go to the concert.”
Stephen Colbert also expressed uncertainty about the future of Trump’s presidency. The Late Show host went so far as to suggest that POTUS could be out of a job “by Friday.”
Watch the three clips above, then share your thoughts in the comments below.
That feeling when the President of the United States says that Neo-Nazis and the KKK have “fine people” among them… I just, I can’t even… What world are we living in?
One where I can’t help but feel like Pence is trying to prime us to make him seem like some kind of hero. There’s mutterings of course that he’d secretly be a nightmare in his own right (pretty much entirely from the left though, so closer to the normal levels of dread given the state of US politics), but I’m willing to bet anyone who has given up at this point would take anyone in the line of succession, regardless of party (Pence, Ryan, Hatch, Tillerson, Mnuchin, Mattis, Sessions…)
The same where you can butcher his comments to fit your narrative. He said Neo-Nazi’s and White Supremacists are terrible and should be condemned and that there were people other than them in the “Unite the Right” rally that were “Fine people”.
Its that kind of blantant misquotation that makes you fake news.
Also its strange that all media is against trump its almost like they got their marching orders from someone??
I’m sorry but anyone marching alongside white supremacists is complicit. The fact that you don’t understand this belies your ignorance and narcissism.
Thank you, the ignorance of some is astounding. That is like saying I didn’t know he was going to rob the bank so I sat in the car waiting for him instead of leaving the scene.
Also, what do you say to the claim by Alex Jones and other alt-right commentators that both sides were made up of Jews hired by George Soros? Will you accept that as “fake news”? Or do you believe that racist propaganda? If you do, you prove there’s no separation between bigots, and people like you who defend them.
I wish a TVLine would quit giving these late night “comedians” a voice who basically rant like pundits on news shows. I stopped reading Entertainment Weekly for this very reason. Everything just started getting too political when all I wanted to read about was entertainment. When you get more comments on politics rather than television when your site is about television, then something is wrong.
Our President is a TV personality. He’s turned politics into the most insane and riveting reality show circus on the planet. I don’t think there’s any way to separate the two anymore, aside from burying your head in the sand.
^^ TRUTH ^^