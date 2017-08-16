Lost Boss Carlton Cuse Returns to ABC to Develop New Series With Genre Slant

As Shonda Rhimes exits ABC Studios, she’s likely to pass Carlton Cuse in the revolving door.

The onetime Lost co-showrunner has inked a four-year overall deal with ABC Studios to develop new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming, either on his own or collaborating with other writers.

Since the end of Lost‘s largely heralded run, Cuse has shepherded such multi-season series as A&E’s recently-wrapped Bates Motel, USA Network’s Colony and FX’s The Strain (now in its final season), and most recently was under contract with A+E Studios. He currently has in development Jack Ryan for Amazon (starring The Office‘s John Krasinski) and the Hulu pilot John Locke & Key.

“It is with great pleasure that I am returning to ABC Studios, my happy home for six years during Lost,” Cuse said in a statement. With a nod to his production shingle’s name, Genre Arts, he added, “If you look at the shows I’ve done, that’s very much my sweet spot. I think Lost was an example of an elevated genre show that worked well, and I want to continue to work in that arena.”

Cuse’s big move comes on the heels of ABC Studios parting ways with its most prolific producer, Grey’s Anatomy/Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, who is making the leap to Netflix.

“Forming a partnership with a writer/producer/director as talented and prolific as Carlton Cuse is a major victory for ABC Studios,” said ABC Studios chief Patrick Moran. “We’re so looking forward to working with him again and bringing his signature creativity back to our studio.”