The Simpsons Welcomes Exorcist Director to 'Treehouse of Horror XXVIII'

The Simpsons has scared up the perfect guest spot for an Academy Award-winning master of horror.

William Friedkin, director of 1973’s The Exorcist, will lend his voice to the Fox comedy’s “Treehouse of Horror XXVIII,” airing Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Friedkin will play Dr. Kenneth Humphries in a chapter titled “MMM… Homer,” which finds Homer cannibalizing himself after he runs out of food while Marge and the kids are away from home. We can’t say for sure how Dr. Humphries will factor into Homer’s predicament, but we hope he’ll offer some much-needed medical advice — perhaps something along the lines of, “Stop eating yourself!”

Friedkin nabbed a Best Director nomination for his work on The Exorcist, having previously won an Academy Award for directing 1971’s The French Connection.

As previously announced, Ben Daniels — who plays Father Marcus on Fox’s Exorcist series — also appears in “Treehouse of Horror XXVIII,” voicing a priest in another chapter titled “Exor-sis.”

Your thoughts on this scary-good casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.