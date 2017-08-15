Taken Season 2 Adds Adam Goldberg

Adam Goldberg has joined the cast of NBC’s Taken, marking the second addition to the action-drama’s Season 2 rejiggering.

Weeks after the series was renewed for the 2017-18 TV season, TVLine reported that Gaius Charles (who played John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave) and James Landry Hébert (Rem) would not be returning, while Clive Standen (Bryan Mills) and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) will.

Explaining that the half-dozen excised characters had not been defined enough, “We just took a look at what the essence of the show was and tried to focus in on that,” NBC entertainment chief Robert Greenblatt said at the TCA summer press tour. “I think it’s going to be a really strong second season.”

Per our sister site Variety, Goldberg will play the series regular role of Kilroy, a gray hat hacker who is eccentric and intelligent and wields a droll sense of humor. Previously, The Flash‘s Jessica Camacho joined the Season 2 cast as Santana, a scary-smart, rule-breaking former Army captain who possesses an acerbic wit and calculated bravado.

NBC also made a showrunner switch in the spring, tapping Person of Interest‘s Greg Plageman to replace Season 1 boss Alex Cary. Taken‘s 16-episode sophomore run was subsequently bumped from fall to midseason to give Plageman more time to execute his new vision.

Goldberg’s previous TV credits include The Jim Gaffigan Show, Season 1 of Fargo, the one-and-done NYC 22 and The Unusuals, Entourage and Relativity.

