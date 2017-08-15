Meet Connie Britton's New TV Spawn

Connie Britton’s got a new TV kid. May we introduce you?

Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead) will recur on Showtime’s SMILF as Casey, the son of Connie Britton’s Ally, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Written, directed, produced by and starring Frankie Shaw (Good Girls Revolt) — and based on Shaw’s Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film of the same name – SMILF is a comedic look at Bridgette, a single twentysomething from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood.

Abrams’ Casey attends Harvard and is a former student of Bridgette’s.

In addition to playing Carl’s nemesis, Ron, on TWD, Abrams’ TV gigs include Silicon Valley, Shameless and The Inbetweeners. He’ll next appear in the Ben Stiller film Brad’s Status.

Abrams joins a cast that also includes Rosie O’Donnell, Miguel Gomez (The Strain), Raven Goodwin (Being Mary Jane) and Mark Webber (Green Room), among others.

SMILF premieres Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10/9c.