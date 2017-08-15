Patrick Dempsey The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair Cast Epix
Grey's Anatomy Vet Patrick Dempsey to Make TV Return in Epix Drama The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair

By /

No, you’re not McDreaming this: Patrick Dempsey is coming back to the small screen.

In his first television role since Dr. Derek Shepherd’s untimely demise, Grey’s Anatomy star Dempsey has signed on to play a man at the center of a murder mystery in Epix’s The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, the network announced Tuesday.

The 10-part series is based on Joël Dicker’s novel of the same name and chronicles Harry Querbert’s experience as he’s indicted for murder after a teenage girl’s body is found on his property years after her disappearance. Dempsey will play Harry, who is described as “a literary icon.” Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl) also has been cast as Sgt. Perry Gahalowood, a police investigator looking into the death of the girl, Nola Kellergan, who also serves (served?) as Harry’s muse; Virginia Madsen (Designated Survivor) plays a local diner owner who

The cast also includes Ben Schnetzer (Snowden), Colm Feore (House of Cards), Josh Close (Person of Interest), Matt Frewer (Max Headroom) and Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), among others.

Masters of Sex‘s Lyn Greene and Richard Levine wrote several episodes of the series based on an adaptation by Jean-Jacques Annaud (Seven Years in Tibet), who will direct. Annaud, Greene and Levine also will executive-produce alongside Tarak Ben Ammar (Monty Python’s The Life of Brian) and Fabio Conversi. MGM Television and Eagle Pictures will produce.

Dempsey, of course, left Grey’s Anatomy in 2015 after 11 seasons with the ABC medical drama; his fan-favorite character was killed in a car crash.”It had been long enough,” he said later. “It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have.”

Though Dempsey appeared in a 2016 Cigna Health Insurance commercial lampooning TV physicians, as well as the recent Love Actually mini-sequel that aired during NBC’s Red Nose Day, Harry Quebert will be his first series regular role since departing Grey’s.

Are you intrigued by Dempsey’s return to television? Drop a note in the comments below.

6 Comments
  1. C White says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    Will this series be aired in the US?

    Reply
    • johnhelvete says:
      August 15, 2017 at 11:13 AM

      Epix is a US premium cable channel (Get Shorty, Graves and Berlin Station are the scripted series currently on the channel).

      Reply
  2. Kathleen McKell says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    When will it be in dish network?

    Reply
  3. Summer Lyn says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:25 AM

    He left in season 12 ugh.

    Reply
  4. stuff says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    There is some text missing in this post….
    “Virginia Madsen (Designated Survivor) plays a local diner owner who

    The cast also includes Ben Schnetzer (Snowde”

    Reply
  5. J Frost says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:51 AM

    I loved this book. Absolutely loved it. But Virginia Madsen aside I’m not enthralled with the casting. Wayans Jr? Are they working it as a comedy for television?! And Dempsey I’m not that thrilled with either. I will absolutely watch it but I’m not in love with the casting so far.

    Reply
