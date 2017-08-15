Grey's Anatomy Vet Patrick Dempsey to Make TV Return in Epix Drama The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair

No, you’re not McDreaming this: Patrick Dempsey is coming back to the small screen.

In his first television role since Dr. Derek Shepherd’s untimely demise, Grey’s Anatomy star Dempsey has signed on to play a man at the center of a murder mystery in Epix’s The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, the network announced Tuesday.

The 10-part series is based on Joël Dicker’s novel of the same name and chronicles Harry Querbert’s experience as he’s indicted for murder after a teenage girl’s body is found on his property years after her disappearance. Dempsey will play Harry, who is described as “a literary icon.” Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl) also has been cast as Sgt. Perry Gahalowood, a police investigator looking into the death of the girl, Nola Kellergan, who also serves (served?) as Harry’s muse; Virginia Madsen (Designated Survivor) plays a local diner owner who

The cast also includes Ben Schnetzer (Snowden), Colm Feore (House of Cards), Josh Close (Person of Interest), Matt Frewer (Max Headroom) and Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), among others.

Masters of Sex‘s Lyn Greene and Richard Levine wrote several episodes of the series based on an adaptation by Jean-Jacques Annaud (Seven Years in Tibet), who will direct. Annaud, Greene and Levine also will executive-produce alongside Tarak Ben Ammar (Monty Python’s The Life of Brian) and Fabio Conversi. MGM Television and Eagle Pictures will produce.

Dempsey, of course, left Grey’s Anatomy in 2015 after 11 seasons with the ABC medical drama; his fan-favorite character was killed in a car crash.”It had been long enough,” he said later. “It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have.”

Though Dempsey appeared in a 2016 Cigna Health Insurance commercial lampooning TV physicians, as well as the recent Love Actually mini-sequel that aired during NBC’s Red Nose Day, Harry Quebert will be his first series regular role since departing Grey’s.

Are you intrigued by Dempsey’s return to television? Drop a note in the comments below.