Ozark Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is planning to spend more time in the Ozarks.

The streaming service has renewed the Jason Bateman-Laura Linney crime drama Ozark for a second season, our sister site Variety is reporting. Bateman stars as a financial planner who moves his wife (Linney) and family to the sleepy Missouri mountains after a money laundering scheme gone bad makes him a target for a Mexican drug cartel.

Ozark‘s ten-episode freshman season debuted on Netflix last month, with Bateman directing four Season 1 episodes and serving as executive producer. Season 2 will also consist of ten episodes, and is expected to debut sometime next year.

Netflix also renewed 1980s wrestling comedy GLOW for a second season last week, but not all of the streaming service’s freshman series have been so lucky: The Naomi Watts psychological drama Gypsy was recently cancelled after one season, along with the Britt Robertson comedy Girlboss.

Are you already making travel plans for more Ozark? Drop your Season 1 thoughts in the comments.