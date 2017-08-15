Ozark Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is planning to spend more time in the Ozarks.
The streaming service has renewed the Jason Bateman-Laura Linney crime drama Ozark for a second season, our sister site Variety is reporting. Bateman stars as a financial planner who moves his wife (Linney) and family to the sleepy Missouri mountains after a money laundering scheme gone bad makes him a target for a Mexican drug cartel.
Ozark‘s ten-episode freshman season debuted on Netflix last month, with Bateman directing four Season 1 episodes and serving as executive producer. Season 2 will also consist of ten episodes, and is expected to debut sometime next year.
Netflix also renewed 1980s wrestling comedy GLOW for a second season last week, but not all of the streaming service’s freshman series have been so lucky: The Naomi Watts psychological drama Gypsy was recently cancelled after one season, along with the Britt Robertson comedy Girlboss.
Are you already making travel plans for more Ozark? Drop your Season 1 thoughts in the comments.
Ozark was barely promoted, had a stellar but terribly misused cast and the pace did not seem good for the streaming format. It would’ve been so much better if they could pace their stories like Power does.
Laura and Jason only had one good scene throughout the whole season, and it happened almost at the end. I don’t think I would’ve kept watching if it wasn’t for scene-stealers like Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore) and Michael Mosley (Mason). The idea behind it is good, but this one was tough to binge. Here’s hoping for improvements in season 2
Just because it is on Netflix doesn’t mean that you have to watch it all at once. That’s the beauty of Netflix – you watch when you want.
I am enjoying Ozark very much so I am glad for a second season.
Thrilled to hear about Season 2. Jason Bateman was so good in this dramatic role and Laura Linney was her usual awesome self.
Loved this show! So glad it was renewed.
why renew a show with no end game. The cast is developed but they have no goal in sight.