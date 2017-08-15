Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Hits Premiere High, Bests Ninja Warrior

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise on Monday night drew 5 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, ticking up from last year’s opener (4.6 mil/1.4) to mark the reality series’ highest-rated season premiere. (In total audience, only its August 2014 debut drew more eyeballs, with 5.2 million viewers.)

Leading out of that, a special broadcast of The Gong Show (2.9 mil/0.8) surged 25 and 33 percent from last Thursday’s airing to deliver its fourth-largest audience and second-highest rated episode.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (5.9 mil/1.4) ticked down from last week’s season highs, while Midnight, Texas (3.2 mil/0.8) held steady.

Elsewhere: Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.8 mil/0.7), CBS’ CBSN On Assignment (2.8 mil/0.4) and The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (950K/0.2) were all steady.

