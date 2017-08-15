Bachelor in Paradise Ratings
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Hits Premiere High, Bests Ninja Warrior

By /

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise on Monday night drew 5 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, ticking up from last year’s opener (4.6 mil/1.4) to mark the reality series’ highest-rated season premiere. (In total audience, only its August 2014 debut drew more eyeballs, with 5.2 million viewers.)

RELATEDFall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Premiere Dates

Leading out of that, a special broadcast of The Gong Show (2.9 mil/0.8) surged 25 and 33 percent from last Thursday’s airing to deliver its fourth-largest audience and second-highest rated episode.

RELATEDShadowhunters EPs Break Down [Spoiler]’s ‘Ferocious’ Death, the Arrival of Season 3’s Big Bad and More

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (5.9 mil/1.4) ticked down from last week’s season highs, while Midnight, Texas (3.2 mil/0.8) held steady.

Elsewhere: Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.8 mil/0.7), CBS’ CBSN On Assignment (2.8 mil/0.4) and The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (950K/0.2) were all steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Cosmin says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    Glad for Midnight Texas. What do you think about this show…will get another season? I woud love to see Midnight Texas in the fall friday or another night, but i know this is impossible…:(

    Reply
  2. Ted T says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:09 AM

    I do not watch Bachelor in Paradise. I clicked on this story because of the picture. I can’t believe there is actually a guy on the show/TV that doesn’t have a six pack and muscles. It’s great to see.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 