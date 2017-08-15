Arrow Casts Fringe Vet Kirk Acevedo as Version of DC Villain Richard Dragon

Fringe alum Kirk Acevedo is set to clash with Arrow, as a version of the DC Comics baddie Richard Dragon.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Acevedo has been cast as Ricardo Diaz, an ex-con who is set on taking control of Star City’s criminal underworld. Based on DC Comics’ Richard Dragon, Diaz is described as a master in hand-to-hand combat.

Previously, Arrow announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that Person of Interest‘s Michael Emerson would recur during Season 6 as a mystery character (perhaps Helix founder Cayden James?).

Acevedo most recently recurred on AT&T Audience Network’s Kingdom, playing a troubled MMA coach, and was a series regular on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys. In addition to his run as Fringe‘s FBI Agent Charlie Francis, his previous TV credits also include Prime Suspect, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, The Black Donnellys and Oz.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.