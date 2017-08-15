Arrow Casts Fringe Vet Kirk Acevedo as Version of DC Villain Richard Dragon

Fringe alum Kirk Acevedo is set to clash with Arrow, as a version of the DC Comics baddie Richard Dragon.
As reported by our sister site Deadline, Acevedo has been cast as Ricardo Diaz, an ex-con who is set on taking control of Star City’s criminal underworld. Based on DC Comics’ Richard Dragon, Diaz is described as a master in hand-to-hand combat.
Previously, Arrow announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that Person of Interest‘s Michael Emerson would recur during Season 6 as a mystery character (perhaps Helix founder Cayden James?).
Acevedo most recently recurred on AT&T Audience Network’s Kingdom, playing a troubled MMA coach, and was a series regular on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys. In addition to his run as Fringe‘s FBI Agent Charlie Francis, his previous TV credits also include Prime Suspect, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, The Black Donnellys and Oz.
Charlie!!!
Nice!
Spot on for this version of Richard Dragon
Hahaha, careful if you follow him on twitter. He loves to tweet spoilers about his TV roles. I remember when he was on TWD, he tweeted about his death before the ep even aired.
Good casting news! Happy Kirk will be on Arrow! He’s such a good actor. I can’t wait to see him on the show in the new season!