Arrow Casts Fringe Vet Kirk Acevedo as Version of DC Villain Richard Dragon

Fringe alum Kirk Acevedo is set to clash with Arrow, as a version of the DC Comics baddie Richard Dragon.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Acevedo has been cast as Ricardo Diaz, an ex-con who is set on taking control of Star City’s criminal underworld. Based on DC Comics’ Richard Dragon, Diaz is described as a master in hand-to-hand combat.

Previously, Arrow announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that Person of Interest‘s Michael Emerson would recur during Season 6 as a mystery character (perhaps Helix founder Cayden James?).

Acevedo most recently recurred on AT&T Audience Network’s Kingdom, playing a troubled MMA coach, and was a series regular on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys. In addition to his run as Fringe‘s FBI Agent Charlie Francis, his previous TV credits also include Prime Suspect, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, The Black Donnellys and Oz.

5 Comments
  1. Alichat says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:41 PM

    Charlie!!!

  2. Scribe says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:43 PM

    Nice!

  3. Nic says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    Spot on for this version of Richard Dragon

  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    August 15, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    Hahaha, careful if you follow him on twitter. He loves to tweet spoilers about his TV roles. I remember when he was on TWD, he tweeted about his death before the ep even aired.

  5. Joey Padron says:
    August 15, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    Good casting news! Happy Kirk will be on Arrow! He’s such a good actor. I can’t wait to see him on the show in the new season!

