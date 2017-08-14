The X-Files Season 11: Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose Returning

The X-Files is bringing back Mulder and Scully 2.0 for Season 11.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Robbie Amell (The Flash) and Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) have signed on to reprise their roles as Agents Miller and Einstein in the series’ latest revival (set to bow on Fox in early 2018). It remains unclear how many of Season 11’s 10 episodes they will appear in.

The pair made their X-Files debut in last year’s six-episode revival as FBI special agents who bore more than a passing resemblance to David Duchovny’s Mulder and Gillian Anderson’s Scully. (Amell’s Miller was open to nontraditional ideas and explanations, while Ambrose’s Agent Einstein — a redheaded doctor who chose to make her career in the Bureau — was far more interested in solving mysteries by using clear-cut, irrefutable science.)

There was buzz that Fox and series creator Chris Carter briefly toyed with (but ultimately jettisoned) the idea of launching an X-Files spinoff centered on Miller and Einstein, something Carter neither confirmed not denied. For her part, Ambrose sidestepped the spinoff chatter when we spoke to her last year. “All I know is it was a great place to work and I would love to do more,” she said at the time. “I love working with Chris and David and Gillian. They’re all amazing, talented people… and I would like nothing more than to do more.”