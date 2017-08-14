The X-Files Season 11: Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose Returning

The X-Files is bringing back Mulder and Scully 2.0 for Season 11.
TVLine has learned exclusively that Robbie Amell (The Flash) and Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) have signed on to reprise their roles as Agents Miller and Einstein in the series’ latest revival (set to bow on Fox in early 2018). It remains unclear how many of Season 11’s 10 episodes they will appear in.
The pair made their X-Files debut in last year’s six-episode revival as FBI special agents who bore more than a passing resemblance to David Duchovny’s Mulder and Gillian Anderson’s Scully. (Amell’s Miller was open to nontraditional ideas and explanations, while Ambrose’s Agent Einstein — a redheaded doctor who chose to make her career in the Bureau — was far more interested in solving mysteries by using clear-cut, irrefutable science.)
There was buzz that Fox and series creator Chris Carter briefly toyed with (but ultimately jettisoned) the idea of launching an X-Files spinoff centered on Miller and Einstein, something Carter neither confirmed not denied. For her part, Ambrose sidestepped the spinoff chatter when we spoke to her last year. “All I know is it was a great place to work and I would love to do more,” she said at the time. “I love working with Chris and David and Gillian. They’re all amazing, talented people… and I would like nothing more than to do more.”
That is awesome news
Awesome they were part of the second best episode of the revival!
I liked them. Even if the episodes they were in, weren’t the best. I’m hoping for less pretentious navel gazing from Chris Carter this season. And some rectification of the trauma they inflicted on the show’s mythology. There were some great stand alone episodes though, so more of that please.
I love Lauren Ambrose and wouldn’t mind seeing more of both agents, but they really need to ease up into the wink-wink nudge-nudge nature of their characters.
So glad the actors signed and are doing 10 episodes. Fox and Sculley are great actors. FBI would not be the same without Mitch.
These two aren’t doing 10 episodes it says the amount they’re in hasn’t been determined yet. I would bet 5 tops depending on the stories for this season.
Thought they served as a distraction. Uninteresting stock characters.