The X-Files Season 11 Cast Barbara Hershey
The X-Files Adds Barbara Hershey in Mysterious Season 11 Role

It’s truly unfair to cast aspersions before a character has even uttered one line, but check out this new X-Files casting and tell us you don’t get Diana Fowley vibes, OK?

Barbara Hershey will recur on Season 11 of the Fox sci-fi series, our sister site Deadline reports. Her character, Erika Price, is “a powerful figure who represents a mysterious organization.” And while yes, that could describe a whole lot of people who’ve crossed Mulder and Scully’s paths in the past, there’s something about this one — maybe it’s the hair? — that brings to mind the slippery and rather untrustworthy Ms. Fowley.

Hershey’s recent TV credits include Damien and Once Upon a Time. She joins a cast that includes  — as TVLine exclusively reported earlier Monday — returnees Lauren Ambrose and Robbie Amell, as well as series stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Mitch Pileggi.

Hit the comments and log your predictions about Hershey’s character!

No Comments
