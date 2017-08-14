Shadowhunters Finale: EPs Break Down [Spoiler]'s 'Ferocious' Death, the Arrival of Season 3's Big Bad and More

Shadowhunters wrapped its second season on Monday with an epic battle, a heavenly sacrifice and a chilling taste of the darkness lurking just around the corner.

TVLine spoke with showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer about the finale’s biggest twists, as well as what Season 3 has in store for Clary & Co. But first, a quick recap:

With what appeared to be his dying breath, Jonathan — who (surprise!) survived his “fatal” encounter with Jace — opened a portal to hell, unleashing a flurry of wraith demons upon the unsuspecting city. Fortunately, Magnus (reluctantly) agreed to help Alec seal the portal, while Clary and Jace tried to reach Lake Lin before Valentine.

Unfortunately, Valentine beat ’em to the lake. He killed Jace, raised the Angel and asked for the destruction of all Downworlders. The Angel refused, giving Clary the opportunity to stab her father (so many times!), before begging the Angel to raise Jace from the dead. (Which it did!)

At the gang’s victory party, Izzy and Clary bonded over being “sisters”; Alec apologized to Magnus, paving the way for a conversation that ended with the couple (finally!) getting back together; Simon proudly accepted the title of Maia’s boyfriend (as well as the Seelie Queen’s secret prisoner); and Luke’s partner revealed that she knows everything — or at least the part about him being a werewolf.

Last, but definitely not least, we were left with the chilling image of Jonathan lying in a demonic cave. He was joined by a woman — of the gross, goopy, scary variety — who referred to him as her “son.” (Yikes!)

Ready for answers, courtesy of Slavkin and Swimmer? Read on…

TVLINE | This might be a morbid question to begin with, but was Jace dead long enough to see the afterlife?

SLAVKIN | He was dead long enough for some strange things to happen to him, so take that as you will as we move into Season 3. We’re not really exploring whether he saw the afterlife, although we love that idea as writers.

TVLINE | Freeform’s promos touted a major death in this finale. Who do you consider that to be? Jace? Valentine?

SWIMMER | [Laughs] I think you’d have to ask the marketing team who they thought it was. To me, it was Valentine. I wouldn’t necessarily say that someone dies when they come back.

SLAVKIN | We interpret it as Valentine and Sebastian, I think.

SWIMMER | There were actually three deaths.

SLAVKIN | It’s kind of like cherry, cherry, cherry on the slot machine.

TVLINE | So Sebastian — sorry, Jonathan — is definitely also dead?

SWIMMER | Sebastian Verlac is dead.

SLAVKIN | Books fans will know about the destiny of Jonathan Morgenstern, but for the fans who haven’t read the books, we don’t want to tip that.

TVLINE | And the woman at the end, the one who referred to Jonathan as her son, that was… Lillith?

SLAVKIN | Yes, her name is Lillith. Her blood runs through Jonathan Morgenstern. It was her blood that Valentine used to experiment on poor young Jonathan. … She’s the Big Bad in Season 3. We were very geeked out when we created her entrance. What an awesome entry into the world in that cave with the wraiths all molding into one. We got really excited by that.

TVLINE | Backing up a bit, Clary could have just stabbed Valentine once, but she really went in on him. Is this the sign of a darker Clary in Season 3?

SLAVKIN | Absolutely. We can’t say enough about Kat McNamara’s performance throughout the entire finale. In that fight, her ferociousness and her relentlessness at killing him felt like this was a huge move forward with this character. Clary will never be the same after this. Both of her parents have died, and she’s the one who killed her father. There’s no going back to the little 18-year-old talking about art school. She’s embracing her Shadowhunter heritage more than ever.

TVLINE | Speaking of embracing things, Simon said he was sticking with the Seelie Queen “for better or worse.” Are they… married?

SWIMMER | [Laughs] No. We actually weren’t thinking that at all.

SLAVKIN | He has made a commitment, he’s stuck there. That was the vibe we were trying to give off.

SWIMMER | But also, in a literal way, he doesn’t know what she has in store for him.

TVLINE | Will the Seelie Queen still look like Sarah Hyland the next time we see her?

SLAVKIN | At this point, we’re unsure. … Modern Family wasn’t shooting at the time when she did Shadowhunters. It’s a balancing act.

TVLINE | I really enjoyed Magus and Alec’s talk at the end of the episode. Is it safe to assume they’re officially back together?

SWIMMER | Oh, they’re back.

SLAVKIN | And better than ever! It’s a beautiful thing as we move forward into Season 3. We’re exploring the intimacy and domesticity and pushing that relationship farther along with added complications. It’s super interesting and fun to write.

TVLINE | On a scale from one to 10, how much trouble is Luke’s partner going to cause now that she knows about werewolves?

SLAVKIN | [Laughs] Eleven. … In Season 3, you find out what’s behind her and what was behind this investigation throughout Season 2B. It was hard to get that in — there was so much else going on. So we decided to wait until the next season premiere to peel back that onion and find out the ugly and exciting truth about her.

TVLIN | Lastly, Izzy… Please tell me she’ll have an easier time in Season 3.

SWIMMER | Absolutely. The troubles of Season 2 are behind her.

SLAVKIN | She’s so interesting, because it was the Mundanes who saved her life in terms of the AA meetings and beating her addiction. It’s created this new appreciation for Mundanes that she has moving into Season 3, which we’re really excited about exploring with her.

