Fallon Joins Kimmel, Colbert, Meyers in Condemning Trump's 'Shameful' Response to Charlottesville

Jimmy Fallon did not split hairs on Monday’s Tonight Show while discussing President Trump’s response (or lack thereof) to this weekend’s terrorist attack in Charlottesville, VA, in which a white supremacist allegedly mowed down dozens of counter protestors with his car, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

A somber Fallon — who came under fire last year for his kid-glove handling of then-candidate Trump — began his monologue by acknowledging, “The Tonight Show isn’t a political show,” before adding, “[But] it’s my responsibility to stand up to intolerance and extremism as a human being. What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia was just disgusting.”

Fallon then took direct aim at Trump. “The fact that it took the President two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful,” he lamented. “I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something… Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it.”

Fallon’s late-night counterparts — including Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers — similarly tore into Trump, with Meyers striking the most serious tone. “The leader of our country is called “the President” because he’s supposed to preside over our country,” he said. “And if he does not preside over our society, then he is not a President. You can stand for a nation or you can stand for a hateful movement — you cannot do both.”

Watch the four clips below and then share your thoughts in the comments.

2 Comments
  1. Mia says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:39 PM

    Fallon made the choice to humanize this monster during the election, too little, too late. I hope he enjoys living with what he helped create.

    • Lily says:
      August 14, 2017 at 10:42 PM

      Agreed. Probably part of the reason he said this tonight. Maybe he finally realizes the damage humanizing evil caused.

