Emmys 2017 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

The Iron Throne is empty this year… so who will step up to claim the Emmys‘ big prize?

With last year’s winner Game of Thrones out of the running (the current Season 7 will be eligible next year), this year’s seven-way race for Outstanding Drama Series is as wide open as we can remember. And there’s plenty of new blood in the mix: Five of the seven nominees are freshman series, led by NBC’s tearjerking family hit This Is Us, Hulu’s haunting dystopian thriller The Handmaid’s Tale and HBO’s chilly sci-fi mindbender Westworld.

Netflix also has a couple first-timers in contention, with the spooky 1980s throwback Stranger Things and the elegant Queen Elizabeth II saga The Crown. Plus, two veteran shows are vying for their first taste of Emmy gold in this category: AMC’s Better Call Saul (nominated for the third time) and Netflix’s House of Cards (nominated for the fifth time).

We’ll have a new Drama Series champion, no matter who wins on Sunday, Sept. 17… but which show should take home the golden trophy? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

