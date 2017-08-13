Teen Choice Awards 2017: Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars and More TV Winners

TV’s hunkiest vampires, prettiest liars and timey-wimiest crime-fighters faced off Sunday night at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Who among them was fortunate enough to walk away with one of those prestigious surfboards?
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale — WINNER
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER
Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett, Empire
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Ashley Benson, Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne, Famous In Love
Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars — WINNER
Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell, Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley, The 100
Dylan O’Brien, Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles, Supernatural
Joseph Morgan, The Originals
Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Abigail Spencer, Timeless
Eliza Taylor, The 100
Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham, The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood, Supergirl
Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin, The Flash — WINNER
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Wentworth Miller, Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Jordana Brewster, Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl — WINNER
Choice Comedy TV Show
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Baby Daddy — WINNER
Micah Fowler, Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Emma Roberts, Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver, iZombie
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Zendaya, K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality
Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton, The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks, America’s Got Talent
Choice TV Villain
Cory Michael Smith, Gotham
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Janel Parrish, Pretty Little Liars — WINNER
Josh Segarra, Arrow
Mark Pellegrino, Supernatural
Teri Hatcher, Supergirl
Choice Breakout TV Show
Famous in Love
Riverdale — WINNER
Star
Stranger Things
This is Us
Timeless
Choice Breakout TV Star
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale — WINNER
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ryan Destiny, Star
Choice TVShip
Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley (#BELLARKE), The 100
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse (#BUGHEAD), Riverdale — WINNER
Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse (#EMISON), Pretty Little Liars
Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist (#KARAMEL), Supergirl
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. (#MALEC), Shadowhunters
Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien, (#STYDIA), Teen Wolf
Choice Liplock
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue, Once Upon a Time
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood, Supergirl
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Choice Hissy Fit
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast
Kurt Russell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast
Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale — WINNER
Malcolm Barrett, Timeless
Choice Scene Stealer
Camila Mendes, Riverdale — WINNER
Colin O’Donoghue, Once Upon a Time
Josh Gad, Beauty and the Beast
Michael Rooker, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
RJ Cyler, Power Rangers
Taylor Lautner, Scream Queens
Choice Summer TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Beat Shazam
The Bold Type
The Fosters
So You Think You Can Dance
Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actor
Cody Christian, Teen Wolf
David Lambert, The Fosters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Kyle Harris, Stitchers
Noah Centineo, The Fosters
Tyler Posey, Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actress
Aisha Dee, The Bold Type
Cierra Ramirez, The Fosters
Hilary Duff, Younger
Holland Roden, Teen Wolf
Maia Mitchell, The Fosters
Shelley Hennig, Teen Wolf
(For a list of non-TV winners, check out Fox’s official Teen Choice site after the show.)
Dam you Riverdale! Stranger Things getting nothing here! Millie or Finn should’ve won Breakout Star!