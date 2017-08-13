Teen Choice Awards 2017: Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars and More TV Winners

TV’s hunkiest vampires, prettiest liars and timey-wimiest crime-fighters faced off Sunday night at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Who among them was fortunate enough to walk away with one of those prestigious surfboards?

Keep refreshing for an updated list of TV-related winners, then check back after the show for a roundup of best, worst and most curious moments from the broadcast. In the meantime, drop a comment: Did your favorites win big? Any major surprises? Tell us below.

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale — WINNER

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER

Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Ashley Benson, Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne, Famous In Love

Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars — WINNER

Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell, Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley, The 100

Dylan O’Brien, Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles, Supernatural

Joseph Morgan, The Originals

Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Abigail Spencer, Timeless

Eliza Taylor, The 100

Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham, The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood, Supergirl

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin, The Flash — WINNER

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Wentworth Miller, Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Jordana Brewster, Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl — WINNER

Choice Comedy TV Show

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Baby Daddy — WINNER

Micah Fowler, Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Emma Roberts, Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Zendaya, K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality

Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton, The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks, America’s Got Talent

Choice TV Villain

Cory Michael Smith, Gotham

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Janel Parrish, Pretty Little Liars — WINNER

Josh Segarra, Arrow

Mark Pellegrino, Supernatural

Teri Hatcher, Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show

Famous in Love

Riverdale — WINNER

Star

Stranger Things

This is Us

Timeless

Choice Breakout TV Star

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale — WINNER

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ryan Destiny, Star

Choice TVShip

Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley (#BELLARKE), The 100

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse (#BUGHEAD), Riverdale — WINNER

Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse (#EMISON), Pretty Little Liars

Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist (#KARAMEL), Supergirl

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. (#MALEC), Shadowhunters

Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien, (#STYDIA), Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue, Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood, Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Hissy Fit

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast

Kurt Russell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale — WINNER

Malcolm Barrett, Timeless

Choice Scene Stealer

Camila Mendes, Riverdale — WINNER

Colin O’Donoghue, Once Upon a Time

Josh Gad, Beauty and the Beast

Michael Rooker, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

RJ Cyler, Power Rangers

Taylor Lautner, Scream Queens

Choice Summer TV Show

America’s Got Talent

Beat Shazam

The Bold Type

The Fosters

So You Think You Can Dance

Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor

Cody Christian, Teen Wolf

David Lambert, The Fosters

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Kyle Harris, Stitchers

Noah Centineo, The Fosters

Tyler Posey, Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actress

Aisha Dee, The Bold Type

Cierra Ramirez, The Fosters

Hilary Duff, Younger

Holland Roden, Teen Wolf

Maia Mitchell, The Fosters

Shelley Hennig, Teen Wolf

