Shonda Rhimes Network
Shonda Rhimes Exits ABC for Netflix

By /

So this is what Shonda Rimes has been cooking up.

The prolific producer has left her perch at ABC Studios and is taking her Shondaland production company to Netflix under a multi-year deal, it was announced late Sunday. The pact calls for Rhimes to produce new series and other projects for the streamer. Her current series — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder — will continue to air on ABC. 

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix, in a statement. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart -— she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

In her own statement, Rhimes said, “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.”

ABC’s entertainment president Channing Dungey, meanwhile, noted that two other Rhimes-produced projects in the network’s pipeline — midseason drama For the People and the in-the-works Grey’s Anatomy spinoff — will not be impacted by the Netflix move. “I’m proud to have given a home to what have become some of the most celebrated and talked about shows on television,” Dungey added. “With the launch of a new season upon us, fans can rest assured that TGIT remains intact and will be as buzzed about as ever.”

As our sister site Deadline points out, Rhimes departs ABC Studios one year before her four-year deal was set to expire. Her new Netflix pact is also reportedly for four years.

27 Comments
  1. Rithvik Lee Pack says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:44 PM

    I am SHOOK

    Reply
  2. Brian says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:45 PM

    Even with her recent flops, this is a big deal.

    Reply
  3. Dawn G says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:47 PM

    YES!!!!!! Now, bring back Still-Star Crossed. I really liked that show.

    Reply
  4. Nick says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:51 PM

    Bet that give us a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff was a term to get her out of her contract a year early?

    Reply
  5. Ian says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:51 PM

    She doesn’t have a single critically successful show left going though at this point. Netflix is taking a risk. Personally, I’m over Shonda.

    Reply
    • Kay says:
      August 13, 2017 at 10:00 PM

      Perhaps not currently popular with critics, but WILDLY popular with viewers. Shondaland numbers are still going strong- this is a move that will benefit both Shonda and Netflix, and I’m willing to bet that ABC execs are not happy tonight.

      Reply
    • aria808 says:
      August 13, 2017 at 10:03 PM

      WTF are you talking about? Grey’s, Murder and Scandal are loved by critics and the shows have solid ratings.

      Reply
  6. Vic says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:55 PM

    This is a fantastic opportunity for Shonda and her production company. She has a whole new canvas on which to tell stories and can do so without some of the restraints of broadcast network tv.

    Reply
  7. Elaine says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:13 PM

    She’ll be happy to peddle her trash to a no holds barred network. Good riddance

    Reply
  8. Ileana M. says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:22 PM

    This is huge, wow. Congratulations to her.

    Reply
  9. Miranda says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:22 PM

    While she does produce some good shows, one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television is QUITE a stretch.

    Reply
  10. Jeremy says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:23 PM

    After reading the article in full, this is nothing major at all. The currently airing and soon to be airing TGIT shows are not effected, so. really. this is not a loss at all.

    Reply
    • Antwon303 says:
      August 13, 2017 at 10:42 PM

      Um, it kinda is. She left the network where she made history as the first African American woman to create, write and produce a show on network TV. She signed a new four year deal with Netflix….she has NEW bosses. I bet you ABC considers it a big deal.

      Reply
      • Rithvik Lee Pack says:
        August 13, 2017 at 10:49 PM

        new shonda rhimes shows as of late haven’t been too successful on abc but she can totally make a hit so abc is probably super pissed and now abc is gonna probably just die.

        Reply
  11. N says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:37 PM

    meh

    Reply
  12. Lisa says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:38 PM

    So is this happening instead of the rumored Shondaland network that folks have been buzzing about for a while?

    Reply
  13. N.Kyl says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:44 PM

    I’m liking this move…more creative freedom.

    Reply
  14. William 'Bill' Hoffman says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:55 PM

    Talk about ingratitude. She wouldn’t be where she is today without ABC’s having given her a chance and a home.

    Reply
    • Temperance says:
      August 13, 2017 at 10:59 PM

      I’m no real fan of Rimes, but there isn’t anything ‘ungrateful’ about moving on. Few people work for one company as long as she has – in any field. I’m sure she’s interested in a forum where you can tell more ‘adult’ stories.

      Reply
    • Casey says:
      August 13, 2017 at 11:16 PM

      I think it’s important to remember that ABC benefited greatly from their relationship with Shonda, too. She doesn’t owe them anything. We’ve all been there when we’ve decided it’s time for us to move on from the current job/workplace. Just because she’s in television, that doesn’t make it different. Can you imagine if we all never left a company because we felt like they had given us an opportunity that changed our careers, regardless of the fact that we regularly produced work for them and held up our end of the bargain?

      Reply
    • JK3 says:
      August 13, 2017 at 11:42 PM

      “Ingratitude”? ABC gave her a home because they thought they could benefit from it and they reaped the rewards for years. It wasn’t some type of charity. It was a commercial decision. She doesn’t have to stay with them forever because they had a mutually beneficial arrangement that took off.

      Reply
  15. annieo53 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 10:57 PM

    Wow! This is Huge, good for her!

    Reply
  16. Mike says:
    August 13, 2017 at 11:31 PM

    Yes! No more overstreched storylines that make no sense. She can finally make 13 episodes for each show and have tighter storytelling

    Reply
  17. JK3 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 11:43 PM

    I, for one, can’t wait to binge watch a Shondaland show.

    Reply
