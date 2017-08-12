Fall TV Preview

Future Man EP Seth Rogen, Cast Discuss That Pilot Scene — Video

Hulu’s Future Man (releasing all episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 14) makes quite a splash in its series premiere — and TVLine’s Michael Ausiello needs to get to the bottom of it.

The sci-fi comedy, from executive producer Seth Rogen, stars Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson as a “dope” janitor who, as he describes, “travels through time trying to save all of humanity.” And in the pilot, his character can be seen, shall we say, releasing a bodily fluid, which makes contact with Preacher‘s Derek Wilson. We know what the substance is supposed to be… but what was actually being used on set?

“It was real,” Happy Endings grad Eliza Coupe deadpans, before praising Hutcherson and Wilson for their work as “method” actors. Rogen also proves to be a giant tease, saying the sticky substance is actually “corpse juice.” (We’ll let you press PLAY on the video Q&A to get a detailed description of what exactly “corpse juice” is, but let’s just say it’s so foul that it isn’t even defined by Urban Dictionary.)

Also detailed in the interview above (shot last month at San Diego Comic-Con): Rogen discusses Future Man‘s origins as a movie script, and what allowed it to transition into a full-fledged TV series. Plus, find out what comment drives Ausiello to tell Coupe that she’s taken things too far.

