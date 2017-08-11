The Chew: Co-Host Daphne Oz to Exit

The oven timer has just ding!‘d on Daphne Oz’s time as an ABC co-host: She’s leaving The Chew, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Though Oz will continue to appear in reruns of the cooking-themed daytime talk show through August, she and ABC have agreed that she will exit ahead of the Season 7 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“It has been so much fun having lunch with you on TV’s most delicious daytime show for the past six seasons, and I am immensely grateful to have found dear friends in my co-hosts and our team. I have had the great privilege of growing up at our family table, and have shared some huge milestones along the way — including the birth of my first two children, and recent announcement of a third on the way! — and am lucky to have had The Chew as a bright beginning to my career,” Oz said via statement.

Oz — like her co-hosts Carla Hall, Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly — has been with The Chew since its premiere in September 2011. An ABC spokesperson says there are no plans to replace her.

“She is one of the greatest natural broadcasters I have ever worked with,” Chew creator/executive producer Gordon Elliott said in a statement. “The moment she sat at the table with Mario, Clinton, Michael and Carla, I knew we had a great television show. Her chemistry, honesty and intelligence are her trademarks, and they will stand with her wherever she goes.”

Oz, daughter of The Dr. Oz Show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a name for herself with a book called The Dorm Room Diet. She has since published cookbooks including Relish: An Adventure in Food, Style and Everyday Fun. Her third child is due in December.

Rebecca Campbell, president, ABC Owned Stations and Daytime, offered this via statement: “When Daphne started with us, she had recently graduated college, was a new bride, and ready to take on the world. She is now a mother, broadcaster, writer and inspiration to millions of viewers whom she has shown how to create healthier eating options for themselves and their families. She really has created a unique brand for herself and the network.”

