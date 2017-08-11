Courtesy of Netflix

Gypsy Cancelled After One Season

Netflix and Naomi Watts are consciously uncoupling.

The streaming service has cancelled psychological thriller Gypsy after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. All 10 episodes dropped on Friday, June 30.

In Gypsy, Watts stars as Jean Holloway, a Manhattan therapist who gives into her most intimate fantasies and develops, shall we say, unethical relationships with her patients. Spotlight‘s Billy Crudup co-stars as Jean’s husband Michael.

Gypsy follows a string of high-profile cancellations at Netflix, which have included Girlboss, The Get Down and Sense8. (The latter was ultimately revived for a two-hour wrap-up special, to be released in 2018.)

Are you saddened by Gypsy‘s cancellation? Given the streaming service’s recent glut of original series, were you aware it even exist?! Sound off below.

17 Comments
  1. Oran says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    Not surprised at all.

  2. Charlene Ofstedahl says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:36 AM

    I liked it. I watched them all in 2 days. Sorry to see it go.

  3. EJ says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    Good riddance. It was f**king awful. And incredibly arrogant of the writers/showrunners to insist it be called Gypsy. There’s only ONE Gypsy and that’s the Laurents/Styne/Sondheim musical. What will they call their next show-Mame?

    • wakey says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:56 AM

      Your the one who is being arrogant. The musical you are referring to isn’t even the first creative work to use the title gypsy. There was a broadway play in 1929 called Gypsy and a 1937 British movie called Gypsy. So based on your train of thought it’s also arrogant of the musicals creators to call it gypsy.

      Things can have the same name. It’s like The Avengers, a team introduced to the comics in 1963 but the UK TV show predates that by 2 years. So the movie shouldn’t have been allowed to be called The Avengers

  4. LT says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:05 AM

    Couldn’t get past episode 3…

  5. Elizabeth J .Earley says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    Not happy about this. It seems the problem with this series is it was marketed as a psychological “thriller” when it really was a drama. People expecting huge, exciting scenes were disappointed. However, the series was hated by critics, yet loved by fans. I thought it was fantastic and a big mistake to cancel. Too much cancelling of series just by reviews alone! Hello, everybody has a different opinion!

  6. Matthew says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    Not surprised. Though I enjoyed it for the most part it was pretty slowed paced and did kind of go off the rails there in the later episodes. So while I would’ve enjoyed to see where it would’ve gone if they were renewed I’m not to sad to see it go kinda like a meh oh well

  7. Lex says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Great production and execution, but not great writing and not a great story.

  8. Joe says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    Im so sad like i loved it man

  9. Carlos Augusto Cardoso Cota says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    I’ve watched the two first episodes so far and ask the following for the people who liked and watched all until the end: is it worth to watch it all and are there loose ties in the end?
    Comments will be truly appreciated.

  10. Cate says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    Shame, I liked it a lot.

  11. Margo says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    Solid cast but it was too much of a slow burn that burned its chances! It’s too bad because it could have been an amazing series.

  12. jie says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    i’m so upset. i love to see the relationship between diane & sidney. but no more season 2? this upset me so much.

  13. Haz says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:10 AM

    I haven’t watched it and I guess I’ll go ahead and remove it from my list. I wish Netflix would slow down on the original content and stop acquiring international content that requires subtitles.

  14. Nicolas Mailloux says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    They softballed the finale in order to make the story open to a second season, but they should have just let all the Sh** hit the fan.

