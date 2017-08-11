Gypsy Cancelled After One Season

Netflix and Naomi Watts are consciously uncoupling.

The streaming service has cancelled psychological thriller Gypsy after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. All 10 episodes dropped on Friday, June 30.

In Gypsy, Watts stars as Jean Holloway, a Manhattan therapist who gives into her most intimate fantasies and develops, shall we say, unethical relationships with her patients. Spotlight‘s Billy Crudup co-stars as Jean’s husband Michael.

Gypsy follows a string of high-profile cancellations at Netflix, which have included Girlboss, The Get Down and Sense8. (The latter was ultimately revived for a two-hour wrap-up special, to be released in 2018.)

