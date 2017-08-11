TVLine Items: 13 Reasons Castings, Evan Hansen to Will & Grace and More

Days after adding seven new actors for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, Netflix has doubled down and announced four more names joining the cast in recurring roles.

Desperate Housewives alum/Supergirl villain Brenda Strong will play Nora Walker, the mother of Justin Prentice’s Bryce, while Jake Weber (Medium) will play her husband Barry, a successful hedge fund manager and pillar of the community.

Meredith Monroe (Criminal Minds) will play mother to Alex (Miles Heizer), while RJ Brown (The Carrie Diaries) has been cast as Tony’s (Christian Navarro) boxing trainer.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is slated to premiere on Netflix next year.

* Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will guest-star on NBC’s upcoming Will & Grace revival, on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c.

* Evan “son of Diana” Ross (90210) will recur on Fox’s Star as Jahil Rivera’s DJ nephew, while Mike Epps (Survivor’s Remorse) will appear in the Star/Empire crossover episode as Big Trouble’s record label president.

* Yellowstone, the Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network (currently known as Spike TV) drama, has added Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) in a recurring role and Jefferson White (Blindspot) as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek) will guest-star on Fox’s The Last Man on Earth as Glenn, a castaway on a deserted island, EW.com reports.

* Teachers Season 2 will return Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 pm ET on TV Land.

* FX has released a trailer for Better Things Season 2. Press PLAY on the video below and then drop down to the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in when Better Things premieres on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 pm.