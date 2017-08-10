Queen of the South Scores Season 3 Renewal at USA Network

This Queen‘s reign will continue: USA Network has renewed drug-cartel thriller Queen of the South for a third season, TVLine has learned.

Based on the popular telenovela La Reina del Sur, Queen stars Alice Braga (I Am Legend) as Teresa Mendoza, a Mexican woman who flees to America after her drug-dealer boyfriend is murdered and plots to take down the powerful cartel she holds responsible. The supporting cast includes Verónica Falcón as drug-world matriarch Camila, Peter Gadiot (Tut, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland) as her right-hand man James and Joaquim de Almeida (24) as cartel head Don Epifanio.

Queen of the South has been a strong summer performer for USA, averaging 1.1 million total viewers so far in its sophomore season. The network touts Queen as this year’s top-rated cable series on Thursday nights in the key 18-49 ratings demo.

Season 2 of Queen of the South is currently airing Thursdays at 10/9c on USA, wrapping up with a season finale on Aug. 31. Season 3 is slated to debut next year.