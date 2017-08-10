Queen of the South Renewed Season 3 USA
Courtesy of USA Network

Queen of the South Scores Season 3 Renewal at USA Network

By /

This Queen‘s reign will continue: USA Network has renewed drug-cartel thriller Queen of the South for a third season, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Scorecard: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?

Based on the popular telenovela La Reina del Sur, Queen stars Alice Braga (I Am Legend) as Teresa Mendoza, a Mexican woman who flees to America after her drug-dealer boyfriend is murdered and plots to take down the powerful cartel she holds responsible. The supporting cast includes Verónica Falcón as drug-world matriarch Camila, Peter Gadiot (Tut, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland) as her right-hand man James and Joaquim de Almeida (24) as cartel head Don Epifanio.

Queen of the South has been a strong summer performer for USA, averaging 1.1 million total viewers so far in its sophomore season. The network touts Queen as this year’s top-rated cable series on Thursday nights in the key 18-49 ratings demo.

RELATEDThe Sinner Review: Jessica Biel Goes Dark in USA’s Haunting ‘Whydunit’

Season 2 of Queen of the South is currently airing Thursdays at 10/9c on USA, wrapping up with a season finale on Aug. 31. Season 3 is slated to debut next year.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Billy meacham says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    Yes!! I still need to catch up on the last 6 episodes I have on DVR.

    Reply
  2. Will says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:03 PM

    YAY!

    Reply
  3. flowerduh says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:03 PM

    YESSS!!!!!!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 