NBC Boss on Frasier Revival: There Have Been 'Conversations' (But... )

NBC has a hankering for another serving of tossed salad and scrambled eggs.
Peacock Chairman Robert Greenblatt, the man responsible for the network’s Will & Grace renaissance, tells TVLine that he is very much interested in a Frasier revival. However, there are a number of roadblocks impeding a potential return to Seattle.
“I’ve had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier],” Greenblatt reveals of the Emmy-winning sitcom, which ended its 11-season run in 2004. “Frasier would be great. I’d love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years.” (Warning, there’s a “but” coming… ) “But I don’t think there’s any real interest,” the exec admitted. “I think everyone’s moved on.”
Another likely factor in the original gang’s reluctance to stage a comeback: The tragic death of David Angell, who co-created the Kelsey Grammer-fronted Cheers spinoff with Lee and Peter Casey. Angell and his wife Lynn died in the September 11 attacks. “I don’t think [David and Peter] want to do it again without him,” notes Greenblatt.
Greenblatt, meanwhile, says he also wants to go to there (aka 30 Rock) again. “I’ve talk to Tina Fey about it over the years,” he reveals. “It’s not inconceivable that she could wake up one day and go, ‘I could tell some more 30 Rock stories.’ That’s something I would want to do.”
Please do not revive it. Too many revivals! It’s good the way it is.
THANK YOU!!!!
Besides, I doubt if Kelsey Grammer would go for it. When Frasier ended he was playing the same character for over a decade. I don’t think he’s ready to go back into that role again. And It would have to be for big stacks of money for him to revive the role. I don’t think NBC is going to shell out that type of money.
More like 2 decades. Didn’t he play Fraiser for a total of 20 years?
22 actually unless he wasn’t part of the cast of Cheers in the first year
Grammer pitched a new show featuring the Frasier character to CBS within 2 years of this show ending. The cast just doesn’t want to risk tarnishing the legacy of excellence that they established.
NEW. IDEAS. PLEASE.
Agree!
I loved Frasier but come on Even if I wasn’t sick of the reboot craze going on , this makes no sense especially since it seems all the actors are on to other things and some are very busy. Enough!!!. Try finding a NEW comedy and not rehash an old one
Seriously, are there NO NEW IDEAS in Hollywood?!?! Stop with all the reboots / revivals / updates to older characters – it’s too much. We need new ideas. Not rehashes of old.
“Always leave them wanting more.” P.T. Barnum
We got 9 years of Frasier in Boston and 11 years of Frasier in Seattle. If they brought it back, it should be Frasier in another city with a new cast of people around him.
I don’t know, Kelsey Grammer hasn’t had the best luck post-Frasier, I mean most of his shows (with the exception of Boss) have ended up failing (with Hank being cancelled after 2 episodes, and this was when ABC launched their new Comedy lineup)
Loved Frasier, but it had its time. Leave it alone.
Can the networks just go back to what they used to do.. steal from British television? There’s a reason some of these shows went off the air and yes, I mean Will & Grace.
PLEASE be creative. Don’t do the old stuff again. Think of something new, even if the new show were set at a radio station.
At this rate, this will be NBC’s Thursday night lineup next season:
Friends
Will and Grace
Frasier
Seinfeld
ER
I heard they do want to bring back ER.
Seinfeld would be a goldmine of comedy. Kramer on Tinder? Jerry podcasting? George working for Hulu? That writes itself.
.
That said, I’d rather it were just in my mind.
Frazier is one of my favorites of all time. I would love to see it. And it could be in a different city. We last saw Kelsey flying to Chicago following after Laura Linney. It could happen with the right story line. However, it does seem that all the actors are involved in other pursuits. Maybe a couple of 2 hour follow-up movies could be arranged–just for the fun of it.
I wouldn’t mind a show about Niles and Daphne with their son David with Frasier making an occasional guest starring appearance. It would be an interesting dynamic to see Niles trying to give his son culture and class but David turns out being like Marty, who loves sports and stuff.
Cheers is a classic!! Best show ever…no need for a comeback!!
Hmmm….with all these revivals what do we need current shows for then…just bring back all the old shows from let’s say anywhere from the 80’s-2000’s. Let’s bring back CSI: Miami..I miss that show. How about CSI:NY I miss that one too. There is a reason why these shows went off the air in the first place…they ran their course…is Hollywood so devoid of new ideas…why do these folks make so much money then….get real..
They should do a Becker revival. The CBS Sitcom with Ted Danson was the Best. It was cancelled too soon.
WTF?? Is NBC just going to revive every hit show they’ve had in the last 20 years? Will and Grace, West Wing, Frasier, etc. Here’s an idea, come up with some thing new and fresh. I know, that’s hard for network execs, but that’s why they make the big bucks.
No, no, and again, no! Seriously, enough with all the revivals! I loved watching Frasier and absolutely adored 30 Rock. But don’t go ruining them by trying to force some type of reunion or revival. Let them live on in our good memories and perpetual syndication.
Just say no to these revivals. I loved Frasier & regular watch the reruns but please leave it alone.