Exclusive

NBC Boss on Frasier Revival: There Have Been 'Conversations' (But... )

By /

NBC has a hankering for another serving of tossed salad and scrambled eggs.

Peacock Chairman Robert Greenblatt, the man responsible for the network’s Will & Grace renaissance, tells TVLine that he is very much interested in a Frasier revival. However, there are a number of roadblocks impeding a potential return to Seattle.

RELATEDWill & Grace Revival Already Renewed for Season 10 — Get Details

“I’ve had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier],” Greenblatt reveals of the Emmy-winning sitcom, which ended its 11-season run in 2004. “Frasier would be great. I’d love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years.” (Warning, there’s a “but” coming… ) “But I don’t think there’s any real interest,” the exec admitted. “I think everyone’s moved on.”

Another likely factor in the original gang’s reluctance to stage a comeback: The tragic death of David Angell, who co-created the Kelsey Grammer-fronted Cheers spinoff with Lee and Peter Casey. Angell and his wife Lynn died in the September 11 attacks. “I don’t think [David and Peter] want to do it again without him,” notes Greenblatt.

RELATEDWill & Grace Revival Will Ignore the Original Series Finale’s Sad Ending

Greenblatt, meanwhile, says he also wants to go to there (aka 30 Rock) again. “I’ve talk to Tina Fey about it over the years,” he reveals. “It’s not inconceivable that she could wake up one day and go, ‘I could tell some more 30 Rock stories.’ That’s something I would want to do.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

27 Comments
  1. webly3 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    Please do not revive it. Too many revivals! It’s good the way it is.

    Reply
    • flowerduh says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:34 AM

      THANK YOU!!!!

      Reply
      • flowerduh says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:39 AM

        Besides, I doubt if Kelsey Grammer would go for it. When Frasier ended he was playing the same character for over a decade. I don’t think he’s ready to go back into that role again. And It would have to be for big stacks of money for him to revive the role. I don’t think NBC is going to shell out that type of money.

        Reply
        • Jennifer says:
          August 10, 2017 at 11:41 AM

          More like 2 decades. Didn’t he play Fraiser for a total of 20 years?

          Reply
        • Patrick says:
          August 10, 2017 at 12:32 PM

          Grammer pitched a new show featuring the Frasier character to CBS within 2 years of this show ending. The cast just doesn’t want to risk tarnishing the legacy of excellence that they established.

          Reply
  2. Big Mike says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:24 AM

    NEW. IDEAS. PLEASE.

    Reply
  3. kmw says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:39 AM

    I loved Frasier but come on Even if I wasn’t sick of the reboot craze going on , this makes no sense especially since it seems all the actors are on to other things and some are very busy. Enough!!!. Try finding a NEW comedy and not rehash an old one

    Reply
  4. Jennifer says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:40 AM

    Seriously, are there NO NEW IDEAS in Hollywood?!?! Stop with all the reboots / revivals / updates to older characters – it’s too much. We need new ideas. Not rehashes of old.

    Reply
  5. zimdog says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    “Always leave them wanting more.” P.T. Barnum

    Reply
  6. Darganon Jund says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    We got 9 years of Frasier in Boston and 11 years of Frasier in Seattle. If they brought it back, it should be Frasier in another city with a new cast of people around him.

    Reply
  7. iHeart says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    I don’t know, Kelsey Grammer hasn’t had the best luck post-Frasier, I mean most of his shows (with the exception of Boss) have ended up failing (with Hank being cancelled after 2 episodes, and this was when ABC launched their new Comedy lineup)

    Reply
  8. AngelWasHere says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    Loved Frasier, but it had its time. Leave it alone.

    Reply
  9. Shar says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:11 PM

    Can the networks just go back to what they used to do.. steal from British television? There’s a reason some of these shows went off the air and yes, I mean Will & Grace.

    Reply
  10. Annie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    PLEASE be creative. Don’t do the old stuff again. Think of something new, even if the new show were set at a radio station.

    Reply
  11. Regina George says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    At this rate, this will be NBC’s Thursday night lineup next season:

    Friends
    Will and Grace
    Frasier
    Seinfeld
    ER

    Reply
  12. David says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:19 PM

    Frazier is one of my favorites of all time. I would love to see it. And it could be in a different city. We last saw Kelsey flying to Chicago following after Laura Linney. It could happen with the right story line. However, it does seem that all the actors are involved in other pursuits. Maybe a couple of 2 hour follow-up movies could be arranged–just for the fun of it.

    Reply
  13. Michael Grooms says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I wouldn’t mind a show about Niles and Daphne with their son David with Frasier making an occasional guest starring appearance. It would be an interesting dynamic to see Niles trying to give his son culture and class but David turns out being like Marty, who loves sports and stuff.

    Reply
  14. Roe says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    Cheers is a classic!! Best show ever…no need for a comeback!!

    Reply
  15. Nan says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    Hmmm….with all these revivals what do we need current shows for then…just bring back all the old shows from let’s say anywhere from the 80’s-2000’s. Let’s bring back CSI: Miami..I miss that show. How about CSI:NY I miss that one too. There is a reason why these shows went off the air in the first place…they ran their course…is Hollywood so devoid of new ideas…why do these folks make so much money then….get real..

    Reply
  16. Jan1987 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    They should do a Becker revival. The CBS Sitcom with Ted Danson was the Best. It was cancelled too soon.

    Reply
  17. Brock Hard says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    WTF?? Is NBC just going to revive every hit show they’ve had in the last 20 years? Will and Grace, West Wing, Frasier, etc. Here’s an idea, come up with some thing new and fresh. I know, that’s hard for network execs, but that’s why they make the big bucks.

    Reply
  18. Cheryl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    No, no, and again, no! Seriously, enough with all the revivals! I loved watching Frasier and absolutely adored 30 Rock. But don’t go ruining them by trying to force some type of reunion or revival. Let them live on in our good memories and perpetual syndication.

    Reply
  19. MzTeaze says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:59 PM

    Just say no to these revivals. I loved Frasier & regular watch the reruns but please leave it alone.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 