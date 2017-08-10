NBC Boss on Frasier Revival: There Have Been 'Conversations' (But... )

NBC has a hankering for another serving of tossed salad and scrambled eggs.

Peacock Chairman Robert Greenblatt, the man responsible for the network’s Will & Grace renaissance, tells TVLine that he is very much interested in a Frasier revival. However, there are a number of roadblocks impeding a potential return to Seattle.

“I’ve had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier],” Greenblatt reveals of the Emmy-winning sitcom, which ended its 11-season run in 2004. “Frasier would be great. I’d love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years.” (Warning, there’s a “but” coming… ) “But I don’t think there’s any real interest,” the exec admitted. “I think everyone’s moved on.”

Another likely factor in the original gang’s reluctance to stage a comeback: The tragic death of David Angell, who co-created the Kelsey Grammer-fronted Cheers spinoff with Lee and Peter Casey. Angell and his wife Lynn died in the September 11 attacks. “I don’t think [David and Peter] want to do it again without him,” notes Greenblatt.

Greenblatt, meanwhile, says he also wants to go to there (aka 30 Rock) again. “I’ve talk to Tina Fey about it over the years,” he reveals. “It’s not inconceivable that she could wake up one day and go, ‘I could tell some more 30 Rock stories.’ That’s something I would want to do.”