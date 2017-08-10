Black Lightning Casts Albino DC Villain Tobias Whale With Rapper Krondon

Fall TV Preview
Black Lightning has already cast its most formidable foe, adding rapper Marvin “Krondon” Jones III in the series regular role of Tobias Whale, the CW announced on Thursday.

The character of Tobias Whale, an African-American man with albinism, was first introduced in 1977’s Black Lightning #1. He is a local politician who goes on to murder Alvin Pierce, father to Jefferson Pierce (Hart of Dixie‘s Cress Williams), after he is exposed to be involved in government corruption. Driven underground, he goes on to rebuild his reputation as the “violent and methodical” leader of The 100 gang, eventually reemerging to face off against the titular vigilante.

“I was excited about Krondon when I saw his audition. He’s going to make a great Tobias!” EP Salim Akil said in a statement. “His authentic street sensibility along with an insightful intelligence is perfect for the Tobias character arc. Not to mention his regal physical bearing will be additive to making our show exciting and different.”

Jones, who is albinistic, is relatively new to the acting scene. His only other credit is a 2011 episode of Harry’s Law. In addition to his work as a solo rapper and leader of underground hip-hop group Strong Arm Steady, he has written for the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Xzibit.

Black Lightning is slated to debut at midseason on The CW. Watch TVLine’s Q&A with the cast and crew from San Diego Comic-Con below.

