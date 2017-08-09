You're the Worst: Lou Diamond Phillips, Zosia Mamet to Guest-Star in Season 4

Zosia Mamet‘s post-Girls career is on a (literal) roll.

The Artist Formerly Known as Shoshanna Shapiro will guest-star as a roller-skating acquaintance of Gretchen’s in the FXX series’ upcoming Season 4, creator Stephen Falk told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Wednesday.

Per Falk, Mamet will portray Heidi, “a old figure in Gretchen’s life who runs a roller skating rink…. So there’s a lot of roller skating.” (Thanks to a press release from the network, we also know that Heidi is Gretch’s “estranged best friend from childhood, with whom she reconnects while back in her hometown, visiting her family.” Mamet will appear in Episode 7.

In addition, Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire) will play a version of himself that is “a figure in Lindsay and Becca’s former life that does not roller skate, but has a weird relationship with lemons.” Per the release, Phillips’ character dated the women’s mother in the 1990s and acted as a father figure for them. The sisters will track him down to ask why he left their family. Phillips will show up in Episode 10.

You’re the Worst will kick off Season 4 with a one-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 6 (10/9c).