Snowfall Renewed Season 2 FX
Courtesy of FX

Snowfall Renewed for Season 2 at FX

By /

FX is going back for another hit: The network has renewed the ’80s L.A. drug saga Snowfall for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Set at the dawn of the crack-cocaine epidemic, Snowfall follows a myriad of characters, including young dealer Franklin (Damson Idris), Mexican wrestler Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Manchata) and CIA operative Teddy (Carter Hudson) as they navigate a world in search of the latest high. Film director John Singleton is a co-creator and executive producer, with The West Wing alum Thomas Schlamme serving as an EP as well.

Debuting back in July, Snowfall premiered to 1.36 million total viewers, ranking as one of the top cable premieres of the year in key ratings demos, counting seven days of DVR playback. FX now says the show averages 5 million total viewers across all platforms, including streaming and on-demand.

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX, and wraps up its ten-episode freshman season on Sept. 6; Season 2 is slated to debut next year.

Are you jonesing for more Snowfall? Give us your reaction to the renewal news in the comments.

4 Comments
  1. Leon says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    Great news, quality show again from FX.

    Reply
  2. Billy meacham says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:56 AM

    Have like the first 5 episodes dvred. Still trying to catch up on my shows.

    Reply
  3. ragnar51 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    I’m enjoying it but there are many characters and plots to keep track of.

    Reply
  4. Anthony Helfenstine says:
    August 9, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    GREAT SHOW

    Reply
