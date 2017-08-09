Snowfall Renewed for Season 2 at FX

FX is going back for another hit: The network has renewed the ’80s L.A. drug saga Snowfall for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Set at the dawn of the crack-cocaine epidemic, Snowfall follows a myriad of characters, including young dealer Franklin (Damson Idris), Mexican wrestler Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Manchata) and CIA operative Teddy (Carter Hudson) as they navigate a world in search of the latest high. Film director John Singleton is a co-creator and executive producer, with The West Wing alum Thomas Schlamme serving as an EP as well.

Debuting back in July, Snowfall premiered to 1.36 million total viewers, ranking as one of the top cable premieres of the year in key ratings demos, counting seven days of DVR playback. FX now says the show averages 5 million total viewers across all platforms, including streaming and on-demand.

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX, and wraps up its ten-episode freshman season on Sept. 6; Season 2 is slated to debut next year.

Are you jonesing for more Snowfall? Give us your reaction to the renewal news in the comments.