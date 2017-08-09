Power Season 4 Episodes Leak Online

By /

Just like James St. Patricka few episodes from Power‘s current season have been set free earlier than expected.

Someone apparently accessed Starz’s media site — where members of the press have advance access to screeners of several shows — and streamed the final three episodes of Season 4, filming them as they played on the cracked screen of his iPhone and posting the video to his Facebook page, Torrent Freak reports.

Power Season 4 Photos
Launch Gallery

As of Wednesday afternoon, the network’s media portal had been taken offline.

RELATEDRatings: Game of Thrones Episode 4 Sets New Record, Despite Leak

Starz said via statement that its press screening room had been compromised, adding: “This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online. STARZ has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties.”

That’s not likely to be as difficult as it may seem: The leaker’s voice reportedly can be heard commenting throughout the episodes, and at the end of a video, he turns the camera around, showing his face.

RELATEDOrange Is the New Black: Anonymous Hackers Leak (Most of) Season 5

Power‘s security breach comes on the heels of one involving Game of Thrones, which had the fourth episode of its current season leak online ahead of its airing on Sunday. That leak originated from the series’ Indian distributor Star India, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, which has since confirmed the authenticity of the pirated copy. The episode still managed to pull in the drama’s biggest audience ever, despite the leak.

Power‘s next episode, “It’s Done,” was one of the illegally accessed hours. It will air Sunday at 9/8c.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Toni says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:33 PM

    ” and at the end of a video, he turns the camera around, showing his face.”

    Wow.

    Reply
ad
 