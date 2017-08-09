Power Season 4 Episodes Leak Online

Just like James St. Patrick, a few episodes from Power‘s current season have been set free earlier than expected.

Someone apparently accessed Starz’s media site — where members of the press have advance access to screeners of several shows — and streamed the final three episodes of Season 4, filming them as they played on the cracked screen of his iPhone and posting the video to his Facebook page, Torrent Freak reports.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the network’s media portal had been taken offline.

Starz said via statement that its press screening room had been compromised, adding: “This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online. STARZ has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties.”

That’s not likely to be as difficult as it may seem: The leaker’s voice reportedly can be heard commenting throughout the episodes, and at the end of a video, he turns the camera around, showing his face.

Power‘s security breach comes on the heels of one involving Game of Thrones, which had the fourth episode of its current season leak online ahead of its airing on Sunday. That leak originated from the series’ Indian distributor Star India, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, which has since confirmed the authenticity of the pirated copy. The episode still managed to pull in the drama’s biggest audience ever, despite the leak.

Power‘s next episode, “It’s Done,” was one of the illegally accessed hours. It will air Sunday at 9/8c.