The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Adds Glee's Jane Lynch as Famous Female Comic

Here’s some casting news that would make even Sue Sylvester crack a smile: Jane Lynch is set to appear in Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The 1950s-set dramedy, executive-produced by the Gilmore Girls‘ creator and her husband Daniel Palladino, centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (House of Cards‘ Rachel Brosnahan), whose life is forever changed when she discovers a knack for stand-up comedy. Lynch has signed on for one episode as Sophie Lennon, the most popular female comic of her time whose fame extended to TV and radio.

Lynch is best known for her work on Fox’s long-running musical-comedy Glee, for which she earned both an Emmy and Golden Globe. Since 2013, she has also served as host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, racking up an additional two Emmys for Outstanding Host. She currently co-stars as Janet Reno in the Discovery Channel limited series Manhunt: Unabomber.

Mrs. Maisel made its debut back in March, when Amazon first made its pilot available to Prime subscribers, and was met with rave reviews. A rare two-season pick-up followed in April. Brosnahan leads an ensemble that also includes Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire), Alex Borstein (Getting On), Tony Shalhoub (Monk) and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men).