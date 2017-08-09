Shutterstock

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Adds Glee's Jane Lynch as Famous Female Comic

By /

Here’s some casting news that would make even Sue Sylvester crack a smile: Jane Lynch is set to appear in Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

RELATEDBunheads‘ Bailey De Young to Recur on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The 1950s-set dramedy, executive-produced by the Gilmore Girls‘ creator and her husband Daniel Palladino, centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (House of Cards‘ Rachel Brosnahan), whose life is forever changed when she discovers a knack for stand-up comedy. Lynch has signed on for one episode as Sophie Lennon, the most popular female comic of her time whose fame extended to TV and radio.

Lynch is best known for her work on Fox’s long-running musical-comedy Glee, for which she earned both an Emmy and Golden Globe. Since 2013, she has also served as host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, racking up an additional two Emmys for Outstanding Host. She currently co-stars as Janet Reno in the Discovery Channel limited series Manhunt: Unabomber.

Mrs. Maisel made its debut back in March, when Amazon first made its pilot available to Prime subscribers, and was met with rave reviews. A rare two-season pick-up followed in April. Brosnahan leads an ensemble that also includes Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire), Alex Borstein (Getting On), Tony Shalhoub (Monk) and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 