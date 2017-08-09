Game of Thrones: New Season 7 Photos Beg the Question — Is [Spoiler] Dead?

Look, Game of Thrones seventh season is a speculator’s game: HBO hasn’t issued any episode synopses past “The Queen’s Justice,” so all we’ve officially got to go on for a hint about what will happen in Sunday’s hour — titled “Eastwatch” — are some photos that the premium cable network released Wednesday.
And while we think/hope that the shots of Tyrion and Cersei looking worried or preoccupied or sad (depending on your take) are likely due to reasons other than Jaime shuffling off this mortal coil, let’s take a moment to consider the horrible possibility: Might Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s character be… dead?
For the record, we are firmly on #TeamJaimeAlive, even though he was last seen wearing heavy armor and sinking to the bottom of a body of water after almost getting barbecued by Daenerys’ dragon, Drogon, in last Sunday’s episode. Cersei’s twin has been such a central character in the HBO series, and had such a redemptive journey through the drama thus far, it makes no sense to give him such a fleeting death.
But this is Westeros, where terrible things happen with stunning regularity to characters we like, and the series’ stakes are rather high as we head into the back end of the penultimate season. So… maybe the Kingslayer is on his way out, after all?
It’s easy to turn into Ghost chasing his tail on this one, so let’s put it to a vote. Weigh in on the matter below, then hit the comments to make your case!
Commingsoon.net provided an episode synopsis along with the photos for the episode. Come on Tvline gotta keep up.
“Daenerys demands loyalty from the surviving Lannister soldiers; Jon heeds Bran’s warning about White Walkers on the move; Cersei vows to vanquish anyone or anything that stands in her way.”
I’m more worried about Bronn than Jamie. I still feel like Jamie has an arc left to complete (abandoning his sister and/or killing her after so much borderline blind loyalty), and I’m sure fans would be sad if he didn’t share at least one more scene with Brienne. Bronn… I mean him meeting Tyrion again would be awesome, but after he chose to try and be a hero instead of just taking his gold and running, that might have been his defining moment.
his one storyline left to wrap up is saving the bad pussay?
I’d like an explanation as to why you like a character that has sex with his sister and pushed a child out a window.
Because, as you said, he’s a character on a television show and not a person in real life. We watch GoT to be entertained, not to make moral judgements on fictional characters.
I’d go with he is the character that has shown the most growth. I don’t think he is the same ass hat who pushed a child out a window. And also, it is a TV show.
Arya will be the one to kill Jamie and wear his face to kill Cersei.
The big question for me is why is Jon wearing all those layers? He’s a northerner visiting in the south. Shouldn’t he be in the Westerosi equivalent of shorts and a tee shirt? It’s just what you do when it finally gets above freezing. Dany is the coldest she’s ever been and still less bundled up.