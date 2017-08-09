Game of Thrones: New Season 7 Photos Beg the Question — Is [Spoiler] Dead?

Look, Game of Thrones seventh season is a speculator’s game: HBO hasn’t issued any episode synopses past “The Queen’s Justice,” so all we’ve officially got to go on for a hint about what will happen in Sunday’s hour — titled “Eastwatch” — are some photos that the premium cable network released Wednesday.

And while we think/hope that the shots of Tyrion and Cersei looking worried or preoccupied or sad (depending on your take) are likely due to reasons other than Jaime shuffling off this mortal coil, let’s take a moment to consider the horrible possibility: Might Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s character be… dead?

For the record, we are firmly on #TeamJaimeAlive, even though he was last seen wearing heavy armor and sinking to the bottom of a body of water after almost getting barbecued by Daenerys’ dragon, Drogon, in last Sunday’s episode. Cersei’s twin has been such a central character in the HBO series, and had such a redemptive journey through the drama thus far, it makes no sense to give him such a fleeting death.

But this is Westeros, where terrible things happen with stunning regularity to characters we like, and the series’ stakes are rather high as we head into the back end of the penultimate season. So… maybe the Kingslayer is on his way out, after all?

