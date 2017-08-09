Coen Brothers, Netflix Team for Buster Scruggs Western Anthology Series — Tim Blake Nelson Among Cast

Joel and Ethan Coen are teaming with Netflix for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a Western anthology series to be written and directed by the acclaimed filmmakers.

The Western anthology will tell six distinct tales about the American West. Coen Brothers repertory member Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) is set to star as Buster.

The Netflix project happened to be announced on Wednesday just as FX president John Landgraf was holding court at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Landgraf years ago coined the term “Peak TV” in describing an industry that is arguably overabundant with content furnished by so many new players — deep-pocketed, ratings-withholding Netflix included. FX of course is also home to the anthology series Fargo, which was inspired by the Coens’ 1996 film but never enjoyed their meaningful involvement. (In fact, in a 2016 interview the brothers said they were “not very interested” in the TV series.)

“We are streaming motherf–kers!,” the Coens declared in an un-bleeped statement about Buster Scraggs. Added Netflix original content VP Cindy Holland, “The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents.”