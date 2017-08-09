FX Boss Talks Future of Louie and Fargo, Teases Big 'Creative Pivot' for American Crime Story: Katrina

FX CEO John Landgraf offered updates on a number of in-limbo series Wednesday at the cabler’s portion of the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, beginning with the long-gestating sixth season of Louie.

“I really don’t have any update on Season 6,” the exec admitted to reporters. “I think it’s possible there’ll never be another season of Louie. And I think it’s also possible there’ll be four or five more seasons of Louie over the next 30 years.”

Landgraf acknowledged that Louis CK has “changed a lot since he made the last season of Louie,” adding, “I think he had run out of things to say about that time in his life. … He’d become so much more successful than the Louie he portrayed on the show, that I think to him, it was starting to feel a little false. So he had to make a decision: Do I want to take the Louie on my show through the pathway of success that I’ve gone through? Or do I want to stop making it for a while? I think he decided to stop making it and move on. I think if it ever comes back, it’ll be a really different show. Because I think Louie’s already a very different guy than he was the last time he made one.”

Landgraf also briefed the assembled media on the status of…

Fargo Season 4 | “We haven’t heard the idea from [series creator] Noah [Hawley] for what the fourth season would be,” Landgraf shared. “And I think what we’ve encouraged Noah to do is think about it and make sure he has something that he’s really, really excited about and believes in. There’s at least some possibility he won’t have that idea for some period of time, but I think there’s also a possibility, because Noah’s been insanely fertile and productive, that we’ll hear that idea fairly soon.”

Mayans MC | The pilot for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff — which is currently being reshot — is looking good, with Landgraf “confident” a series order will come sometime this fall.

American Crime Story: Katrina | The long-delayed iteration of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning franchise is undergoing “a creative pivot” which is what prompted FX to air the Versace edition next and hold Katrina for Season 3. “It was a difficult decision, because we were far along in one creative direction… [but] the bar is really high for this franchise, and we just weren’t confident we were going to get over it. And simultaneously, there was an idea for a creative pivot, which I’m going to let Ryan announce to you when he feels the time’s right to do it. I think you’ll see when he does that it’s a really, really exciting idea, and I’m now more confident about it creatively than I was before we made this pivot.”