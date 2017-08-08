World of Dance Finale: Which Act Took Home the $1 Million Prize?

The final three acts in World of Dance‘s inaugural season came together Tuesday to battle it out in the “World Final,” a grueling challenge that ended with one act walking (er, dancing?) away $1 million richer.
Les Twins got Round 1 started, delivering what judge Jennifer Lopez called “a great start to an awesome finale.” The 28-year-old Parisian duo scored 93 points with a dance set to Kygo’s “Stole the Show.”
Next up was Swing Latino, thought by judge Derek Hough to have an “edge” in the competition due to the group’s infections energy. And when you look at the 91.7 points earned by Swing Latino’s performance — set to Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga” — it’s hard to disagree with him.
Solo dancer Eva Igo brought Round 1 to a close with a routine set to Natalie Taylor’s airy cover of “In the Air Tonight.” Judge Ne-Yo said he purposely picked something out of Igo’s wheelhouse in order to release the beast raging within the 14-year-old Minnesota native — a gamble that garnered her 90 points, the lowest score in the round.
Igo soon got her shot at redemption, kicking off Round 2 with a dramatic performance set to Sia’s “Alive,” which the judges completely ate up. “That’s more like it!” Lopez told her, to which Hough added, “You are a star.” And how did the judges reward their little star? Why, with 96.3 points, of course.
Swing Latino’s second dance of the night bore similar fruit, earning the group 94.7 points. Unfortunately, the team’s combined score was just shy of Igo’s, knocking it out of the running for the $1 million prize.
And so, it all came down to Les Twins, who threw down the proverbial gauntlet with a dance set to Michael Jackson’s “Scream.” The duo nabbed a final score of 94.7, giving them a final average of 93.8 — and earning them the title of World of Dance Champions. (Congrats, boys!)
Did your act of choice win big? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your overall thoughts on World of Dance‘s first season.
While I feel that Lea Twins were set up to win from the beginning I’m so glad I got to see Eva she is an amazing dancer!
Can’t wait til next season
Agreed 😖
Eva Igo was by far the best of these three. #notmydancechampion.
😂😂😂😂
Agree
I really enjoyed the show overall, the dancing was INCREDIBLE, but I thought Eva Igo should have won and it wasn’t even that close for me. She commands that stage in a way the Twins don’t and she’s SO young…I have no idea how she does it! She was IMO the most consistant and amazing performer throughout the show and I’m still shocked the Twins got such a high score for their second performance (it wasn’t that great IMO). I think WOD is an awesome program but the ending tonight left me bummed out. Hoping Eva gets some amazing opportunities from this experience because she is such a special talent! =)
😂😂😂😂😂
If Eva had done a better job with her first dance I think that she would have won. I didn’t like the song choice. If she had done last week’s performance tonight she would have won.
It’s such a bummer that she didn’t get to choose that song for herself (it was Neo’s choice) but I thought she did a great job with it. Her second performance was definitely the stronger one tonight though and I agree that if she’d had the option to pick her own song, she would have won by a lot. =)
Eva was amazing and Swing Latino deserved a higher score for thei first dance. Les Twins are talented but I would not fully call what they do as dance. They came in as front runners and the judges seemed blinded by that. Hopefully if the show comes back there will be more impartiality with the judging.
they do a lot of arm movements and mugging of sorts.
The Judges shouldn’t be in charge of the finals.JLO alone raised the twins score by like .5,lol
Very disappointing outcome. Eva had to work so much harder to present a great dance. She definitely is more talented and should have won.
lestwins best dancers ever liveth, for ll of you here that are jealous , this twins has been auditioning for this particular world of dance competition years now, they are unique, they are old but still dance like they are young and they dont give up.
I believe Eva should have won, hands down. J-Lo picked the winner by giving Les Twins just enough to win the competition. Even Latin Swing’s performance was better than Les Twins. Eva was robbed.
Eva had it all❣️She deserved to win it all.
J Lo wanted Le Twins to win from the beginning. Disappointed 😕
She was not a professional dancer and Jennifer was biased from the beginning because they danced for her
Dance shows NEVER keep me watching….But this show DID!!!! BRING ON SEASON 2. I’LL BE WATCHING