Wayward Pines Still Not Cancelled

Fox isn’t pulling out of Wayward Pines just yet.

Network president David Madden told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour that the jury is still out on a third season of M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural drama. “We don’t know yet,” he said. “M. Night has talked to both [Fox CEO] Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be.”

In Season 2, Wayward Pines averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating in Live+Same Day ratings, versus its freshman run’s 3.8 mil/1.1. Earlier this year, Walden said she was waiting for a more complete ratings picture before ruling on the series’ fate. “We don’t know yet what we’re going to find when the multi-platform numbers roll up, ultimately how big that audience [can be],” Walden said, before noting that Wayward Season 2 ranked as Summer 2016’s “No. 1 scripted show.”