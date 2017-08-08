Courtesy of Fox

Wayward Pines Still Not Cancelled

By /

Fox isn’t pulling out of Wayward Pines just yet.

Network president David Madden told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour that the jury is still out on a third season of M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural drama. “We don’t know yet,” he said. “M. Night has talked to both [Fox CEO] Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be.”

In Season 2, Wayward Pines averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating in Live+Same Day ratings, versus its freshman run’s 3.8 mil/1.1. Earlier this year, Walden said she was waiting for a more complete ratings picture before ruling on the series’ fate. “We don’t know yet what we’re going to find when the multi-platform numbers roll up, ultimately how big that audience [can be],” Walden said, before noting that Wayward Season 2 ranked as Summer 2016’s “No. 1 scripted show.”

11 Comments
  1. N says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    Well damn

  2. Brian says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    If Shyamalan and Fox want to do another series, cool. Do something other than the mess Wayward Pines has become instead.

  3. qriffic says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    And they thought giving it a summer off would… help? Shhh, don’t tell Fox, but I think it’s cancelled.

  4. T.W.S.S. says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    This is a show that was billed as an “event series” (read miniseries) in 2015. Yet it’s still on the air two years later?

  5. Michael Sacal says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    Twist ending.

  6. Michael Sacal says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    In order for the series to thrive, it needs to take what has come before and use it to build on it. How about role reversal? Whereas before the humans from the past were the insiders who lived in their replica of an old American town who had to fend against the Abbies from the outside, why not make them the outsiders trying to get what they need from the Abbies?

    Send them to live in caves or whatever. Destroy their tech so they cannot go to sleep again, and have to deal with surviving in the new world.

  7. Wrstlgirl says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    Let it go.

  8. james says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    I think they kind of missed their chance. Season 1 was amazing, but there was so much filming between the two seasons and they lost so many important actors, that it just became a different show almost. (And not nearly as good of one)

  9. kat0711 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    I still can’t believe they killed off Matt Dillion so soon. That was pretty much it for me. Season 2 was just ok but he was the star.

  10. Julia says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    I actually found season 2 more interesting than season 1. Bring it back for at least one more season. It’s different & strange which makes it fun to watch.

  11. Anne says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    They cancel Rosewood but keep this?!?!?

