Wayward Pines Still Not Cancelled

Fox isn’t pulling out of Wayward Pines just yet.
Network president David Madden told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour that the jury is still out on a third season of M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural drama. “We don’t know yet,” he said. “M. Night has talked to both [Fox CEO] Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be.”
In Season 2, Wayward Pines averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating in Live+Same Day ratings, versus its freshman run’s 3.8 mil/1.1. Earlier this year, Walden said she was waiting for a more complete ratings picture before ruling on the series’ fate. “We don’t know yet what we’re going to find when the multi-platform numbers roll up, ultimately how big that audience [can be],” Walden said, before noting that Wayward Season 2 ranked as Summer 2016’s “No. 1 scripted show.”
Well damn
If Shyamalan and Fox want to do another series, cool. Do something other than the mess Wayward Pines has become instead.
And they thought giving it a summer off would… help? Shhh, don’t tell Fox, but I think it’s cancelled.
This is a show that was billed as an “event series” (read miniseries) in 2015. Yet it’s still on the air two years later?
Twist ending.
In order for the series to thrive, it needs to take what has come before and use it to build on it. How about role reversal? Whereas before the humans from the past were the insiders who lived in their replica of an old American town who had to fend against the Abbies from the outside, why not make them the outsiders trying to get what they need from the Abbies?
Send them to live in caves or whatever. Destroy their tech so they cannot go to sleep again, and have to deal with surviving in the new world.
Let it go.
I think they kind of missed their chance. Season 1 was amazing, but there was so much filming between the two seasons and they lost so many important actors, that it just became a different show almost. (And not nearly as good of one)
I still can’t believe they killed off Matt Dillion so soon. That was pretty much it for me. Season 2 was just ok but he was the star.
I actually found season 2 more interesting than season 1. Bring it back for at least one more season. It’s different & strange which makes it fun to watch.
They cancel Rosewood but keep this?!?!?