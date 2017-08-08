Courtesy of Fox

Peter Krause Joins Angela Bassett in Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1 Drama at Fox

Peter Krause is experiencing the best kind of (career) emergency.

The Parenthood and Catch actor is set to star opposite Angela Bassett in 9-1-1, Fox’s forthcoming Ryan Murphy-produced procedural drama that chronicles the “high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.”

Additionally, Tim Minear (Feud, American Horror Story) has signed on to serve as EP and showrunner of the series, with McG set to direct the premiere.

The series is slated to bow in 2018.

