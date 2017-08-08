TVLine Items: Mindy Adds Ana Ortiz, Revenge Alum Turns Mutant and More

Devious Maids and Ugly Betty alum Ana Ortiz has joined the sixth and final season of The Mindy Project for a guest-starring arc, EW.com reports.

RELATEDThe Mindy Project to End After Season 6

Ortiz will play Mary Hernandez, a doctor at a competing women’s clinic who butts heads with Jody after his patients begin seeing her instead. While attempting to take down Hernandez, Jody finds himself falling for his adversary.

The Mindy Project‘s final season premieres Tuesday, Sept. 10 on Hulu.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Revenge alum Elena Satine will appear in Episode 2 of Fox’s The Gifted (premiering Monday, Oct. 2) as Dreamer, a mutant with the ability to add or subtract memories.

* White Famous, the Jamie Foxx produced/co-starring comedy, will premiere Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10/9c, while SMILF, from Mr. Robot‘s Frankie Shaw, will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 pm following the Season 8 premiere of Shameless. Watch the new trailers, then scroll on down for more.





* NBC’s The Voice has announced their Season 13 coaching advisers: Billy Ray Cyrus, to be paired with daughter Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas to team up with Adam Levine, Rascal Flatts to help Blake Shelton, and Kelly Rowland to assist new judge Jennifer Hudson, People.com reports.

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a new trailer for Victoria Season 2. Press PLAY on the video below and then drop down to the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the royal drama returns in January 2018.