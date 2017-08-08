Maya Rudolph to Play Ralphie's Mom in Fox's Live A Christmas Story Musical

Based on this casting news, Christmas wishes do come true. (At least ours do.)

Saturday Night Live veteran Maya Rudolph will star as Ralphie’s mother in Fox’s live musical version of A Christmas Story, TVLine has learned. Fox also revealed the premiere date for the live musical: It’ll air on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm (live on the east coast, tape-delayed on the west coast).

Fox’s A Christmas Story will be based both on the classic 1983 holiday film starring Peter Billingsley as young Ralphie, and the 2012 Broadway musical version that earned three Tony nominations. Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) scored the Broadway version and will write several new songs for Fox’s musical.

Rudolph, who spent seven years as an SNL cast member, recently starred alongside Martin Short in the NBC variety show Maya & Marty. She also memorably guest-starred as Dionne Warwick on Season 3 of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, along with stints on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Documentary Now! and Portlandia.

