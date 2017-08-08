Exclusive
Lethal Weapon Season 2
Courtesy of Fox (inset: Shutterstock)

Lethal Weapon Season 2: Riggs' Dad to Be Played by CSI: Miami Vet Rex Linn

By /

Lethal Weapon viewers will get some insight into what makes Martin Riggs tick when CSI: Miami vet Rex Linn plays the off-kilter cop’s father in Season 2.

RELATEDLethal Weapon Recruits Blindspot Baddie as New Boss

Appearing across multiple episodes in Texas flashbacks alongside a tweenage Martin, the father/son relationship will inform Riggs’ current-day issues, which are not going to be entirely resolved by the resolution of his wife’s death.

Lethal Weapon showrunner Matt Miller tells TVLine that John Lithgow, with whom he worked on Season 1 of NBC’s Trial & Error, “personally called me and said, ‘If you don’t hire Rex Linn, you’re crazy!'” (The actors had worked together on the 1993 thriller Cliffhanger.) “He is wonderful,” Miller says of Linn’s performance.

In addition to his run as CSI: Miami‘s Frank Tripp, Linn’s previous TV credits include JAG, Nashville, Better Call Saul and CBS’ upcoming Young Sheldon prequel spinoff (where he plays a school principal).

Fox’s Lethal Weapon returns on Sept. 26, now airing Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Want more scoop on Lethal Weapon, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. jesseygrrl says:
    August 8, 2017 at 4:32 PM

    I’m gonna need Danny Glover to play Murtaugh’s father.

    Reply
  2. Big Cheddar says:
    August 8, 2017 at 5:15 PM

    Great casting!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 