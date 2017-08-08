Lethal Weapon Season 2: Riggs' Dad to Be Played by CSI: Miami Vet Rex Linn

Lethal Weapon viewers will get some insight into what makes Martin Riggs tick when CSI: Miami vet Rex Linn plays the off-kilter cop’s father in Season 2.

Appearing across multiple episodes in Texas flashbacks alongside a tweenage Martin, the father/son relationship will inform Riggs’ current-day issues, which are not going to be entirely resolved by the resolution of his wife’s death.

Lethal Weapon showrunner Matt Miller tells TVLine that John Lithgow, with whom he worked on Season 1 of NBC’s Trial & Error, “personally called me and said, ‘If you don’t hire Rex Linn, you’re crazy!'” (The actors had worked together on the 1993 thriller Cliffhanger.) “He is wonderful,” Miller says of Linn’s performance.

In addition to his run as CSI: Miami‘s Frank Tripp, Linn’s previous TV credits include JAG, Nashville, Better Call Saul and CBS’ upcoming Young Sheldon prequel spinoff (where he plays a school principal).

Fox’s Lethal Weapon returns on Sept. 26, now airing Tuesdays at 8/7c.

