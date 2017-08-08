Law & Order SVU: Philip Winchester to Bring Chicago Justice Role to NY

Law Order SVU Philip Winchester Cast Season 19 Chicago Justice
Philip Winchester will bring some Chicago Justice to Manhattan later this year, when his character from that cancelled NBC procedural winds up on another: Law & Order: SVU

Per our sister site Deadline, Winchester will recur on SVU as Peter Stone, the role he originated on Chicago P.D. and then played on its legal-themed spinoff. Stone’s appearance in the SVU-verse makes sense: He’s the son of Benjamin Stone, the ADA on the original Law & Order. Peter will be an ADA in the Big Apple like his dad.

Winchester is the second Justice character to continue to live on another Dick Wolf-produced show. Jon Seda, who originated the character of Antonio Dawson on P.D., returned to that drama as a series regular after Justice‘s cancellation. Winchester is expected to make his SVU debut at midseason.

How do you feel about Stone coming to mix it up with Benson, Barba & Co.? Hit the comments and let us know!

