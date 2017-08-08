King of the Hill Revival Eyed at Fox

King of the Hill may be making a royal return to Fox.

The network has had “preliminary conversations” with series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about reviving the ‘toon, Fox Chairman and CEO Dana Walden confirmed to reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “I would like to explore that [further] with Mike and Greg,” Walden added. “Given what’s going on in the country [under President Trump], I think they have a point of view about how those characters would respond. But it was one meeting. I hope to revisit it.”

Walden was quick to note that both Daniels and Judge “are very busy,” and stressed that the meeting was “a first, exploratory [conversation]…. It’s about finding time [to do it].”

King of the Hill originally ran on Fox from January 12, 1997 to September 13, 2009.