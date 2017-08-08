King of the Hill Revival Eyed at Fox

By /

King of the Hill may be making a royal return to Fox.

The network has had “preliminary conversations” with series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about reviving the ‘toon, Fox Chairman and CEO Dana Walden confirmed to reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.  “I would like to explore that [further] with Mike and Greg,” Walden added. “Given what’s going on in the country [under President Trump], I think they have a point of view about how those characters would respond. But it was one meeting. I hope to revisit it.”

PHOTOSYour Guide to TV’s 100+ Reboots and Revivals

Walden was quick to note that both Daniels and Judge “are very busy,” and stressed that the meeting was “a first, exploratory [conversation]…. It’s about finding time [to do it].”

King of the Hill originally ran on Fox from January 12, 1997 to September 13, 2009.

7 Comments
  1. Lauren says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM

    I am so here for this! Aw, what about Luann though?

    Reply
    • Andrew says:
      August 8, 2017 at 11:21 AM

      Lucky FINALLY got the big payday after “slipping” on vomit at the MegaLo Mart. He and Luann moved to Nashville where Lucky became a singer/songwriter. I tell you whut.

      Reply
  2. Easy E says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    This is the most un-funny show on television. Never laughed at it once.

    Reply
  3. aha says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:20 AM

    I always felt like King of the Hill was incredibly underrated as far as primetime animated comedies went and am very excited for a return to Arlen.

    Reply
  4. william says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    I loved the show, but I guess Hollywood truly has run out of ideas if they are just reviving all the old shows again.

    Reply
  5. Chandra says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    Oh my gosh SO hope this happens …..our whole family likes this show.

    Reply
  6. kmw says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    Keep up with the revivals FOX. While I liked King of The Hill I don’t think reviving it will help FOX at all. But I guess FOX cannot come up with different cartoons on Sunday which is also why The Simpsons will never end.

    Reply
