Fox Orders The Four, Singing Show in Which Viewers Vie Against Finalists

You are on notice, NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s American Idol revival: Fox has officially ordered to series The Four, a singing competition modeled on the Israeli format known as The Final Four.

Simply said: Eyed for a vague “2018” premiere, the competition starts with its four finalists already chosen. Viewers at home then have the option to submit an audition video and possibly appear on stage the following week, to possibly unseat one of the chosen quartet.

Fox’s reality-TV chief Rob Wade teased the intense, “truncated” competition as “Game of Thrones with better singing and less nudity,” during Fox’s Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday.

Read the full description from Fox’s press release, then tell us if you will tune in:

Four super-talented and fiercely competitive singers, chosen from their auditions by the show's panel of music industry experts, will try to defend their coveted spots on the stage, as they are challenged individually by new singers determined to replace them. Each week, if any of the four are outperformed, they'll go home and their challengers will take their place. And those challengers could be fans who had been sitting on a couch one week, and singing onstage the next. Viewers who think they've got the talent to compete and unseat the four singers onstage will have the opportunity to submit an audition video. America will have the chance to decide who is brought onto the show by voting on the available streamed auditions and influencing which challengers will take on The Four and shake up the competition. If the existing four singers outperform their challengers, then they survive to sing another week, until the end of the season, when the singers have safely secured their spots on stage and face off against each other, resulting in one being named the winner. At stake is the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts becomes key players on the winner's team. This elite group of star-makers will help shepherd the winner's career and be fully invested in making him or her a breakout star.

The expert panelists will be announced soon.