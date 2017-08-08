13 Reasons Why Season 2 Cast Adds Seven, Led by Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara

Seven new actors are enrolling in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

The buzzy high school drama has added seven cast members ahead of the upcoming Season 2, according to a report from Buzzfeed, all playing new characters who weren’t in the original Jay Asher novel. The cast additions are led by Tony-winning Broadway veteran Kelli O’Hara (Masters of Sex), who’ll play Jackie, an “advocate for victims of bullying.”

The six other cast additions:

* Ben Lawson (Doubt) as Rick, Liberty High’s baseball coach.

* Anne Winters (Tyrant) as new head cheerleader Chloe.

* Bryce Cass (The Night Shift) as mischievous student Cyrus.

* Chelsea Alden (American Horror Story: Roanoke) as Cyrus’ artsy sister Mackenzie.

* Samantha Logan (The Fosters) as track star Nina.

* Allison Miller (Incorporated) as ambitious young lawyer Sonja.

Filming has already begun on Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, which is slated to hit Netflix next year.